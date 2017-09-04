New research in mice identifies a range of neurons that may be involved in promoting sleep. The findings may soon change therapeutic practices for treating sleep disorders.

Insomnia affects around 60 million people in the United States every year. It is associated with a variety of health concerns, particularly among the elderly, including cognitive impairment and metabolic syndrome.

As any person who has had a sleepless night will know, trying to “will” yourself to sleep during an episode of insomnia is not just unhelpful, but it might also make matters even worse. But what if there was a “switch” in our brain that we could activate when we want to fall asleep?

A new study may have found such a “switch” in a type of neuron. Having surveyed the existing research, scientists from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, realized that while a significant amount of work has been done on neurons that promote wakefulness, little research has focused on neurons that promote sleep.

So, the scientists – led by Seth Blackshaw, Ph.D., a professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine – set out to examine the role of brain cells that express a gene called “Lhx6.”

The reason why the researchers decided to examine this particular gene is that it plays a crucial role in forming neurons that inhibit the activity of other neurons. Previous research led by Prof. Blackshaw observed the role of this gene in mice.

He explains the motivation for the study’s focus, saying, “We know cells in other regions of the brain use Lhx6 and that the gene is vital for these areas to develop properly. For example, disrupting Lhx6 expression can result in many diseases, including severe epilepsy.”

So the researchers wondered, what if neurons that express the Lhx6 gene promote sleep by “switching off” other neurons that keep us awake?