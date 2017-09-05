A new study suggests that combining a breast cancer drug with hormone therapy could be a more effective strategy to reduce the progression and recurrence of prostate cancer in men.

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States; around 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lives.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that combining PARP inhibitors with hormone therapy could lead to a better treatment for prostate cancer.

This year, around 26,730 men are expected to die from prostate cancer, making it the third leading cause of cancer death for men in the U.S.

Hormone therapy, or androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), is a common treatment for prostate cancer, particularly for men with advanced forms of the disease.

ADT works by reducing levels of male hormones called androgens – including testosterone and dihydrotestosterone – that fuel the growth of prostate cancer cells.

While the treatment can be effective, it does not work for all patients with prostate cancer; some men may experience a recurrence of the disease.

The new study – which was recently published in the journal Nature Communications – suggests that adding a breast cancer drug to ADT has the potential to boost treatment efficacy.

The research was led by Dr. Mohammad Asim, from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom.