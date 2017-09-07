Together, the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund have reviewed the data available on the diet, weight, and lifestyle of 29 million people in a bid to discover the most effective ways to prevent colorectal cancer.

The findings were published in a report entitled “Diet, nutrition, physical activity, and colorectal cancer.”

The report is part of the Continuous Update Project, which is an initiative that gathers data on cancer prevention through nutrition and lifestyle and whose findings inform official guidelines and policies for cancer prevention.

“Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers, yet this report demonstrates there is a lot people can do to dramatically lower their risk,” says lead report author Dr. Edward L. Giovannucci, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA.

Colorectal cancer ranks as the fourth most common type of cancer across the globe, as well as the fourth deadliest form of cancer.

In 2012, approximately 1.4 million new cases were diagnosed. Furthermore, 700,000 cancer deaths are thought to have been caused by colorectal cancer.

However, the report shows that there is a lot that can be done to prevent this killer. “The findings from this comprehensive report are robust and clear: diet and lifestyle have a major role in colorectal cancer,” says Dr. Giovannucci.