The composition of our oral bacteria when we are very young is predominantly influenced by our genetic background. But as we age, this heritable factor wanes and non-heritable ones such as diet and oral hygiene play a stronger role in shaping the oral microbiome.

This idea is supported by a new study – led by the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) in La Jolla, CA – which has been published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. It investigated the oral microbiomes of identical and non-identical twins in childhood.

Senior study author Karen E. Nelson, Ph.D., president of the JCVI, and her colleagues chose to investigate twins because, since they are likely to have had a very similar upbringing, they offer ideal subjects for studying the “nature versus nurture” question with respect to oral health.

Dr. Nelson and team note that they “investigated a large cohort of twin children to shed light on the contributions of host genotype and the early shared environment in shaping the oral microbiome in the context of oral health.”

Tooth decay, or dental caries, is a major global health issue. Up to 90 percent of school-age children and nearly 100 percent of adults worldwide have dental cavities. Up to 20 percent of middle-aged adults have severe gum, or periodontal, disease, which can lead to tooth loss and other health problems.