Earlier studies showed that alcoholic people have measurable changes in their resting brain activity. And now, for the first time, researchers find similar changes in the brains of non-alcoholic students who binge drink.

Alcoholic beverages are consumed worldwide, but drinking to excess and with regularity carries a number of health warnings.

Binge drinking is defined by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism as five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women over a 2-hour period.

There is a range of long-term health risks associated with binge drinking, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, and liver disease.

Aside from negative health outcomes, binge drinking also increases the risk of unintentional injuries, risky sexual behavior, and being involved in violence.

An estimated 1 in 6 adults in the United States binge drinks four times every month, consuming an average of eight drinks per session. It is most common in young adulthood but can continue across the lifespan.

Previous studies have also shown that, during cognitive tasks, individuals who binge drink perform significantly worse. For example, spatial working memory and executive function have both been found to suffer.

To date, however, researchers have not investigated whether or not there are measurable changes in a binge drinker’s brain at rest.