Scientists are examining the potential of a substance extracted from the leaves of coralberry – a common seasonal ornamental plant – to treat asthma. The results are promising, but they are yet to be replicated in humans.

Asthma is a chronic disease characterized by inflammation of the lungs and narrowing down of the airways, causing breathing difficulties that can sometimes become severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at present, around 18.4 million adults and 6.2 million children are diagnosed with asthma in the United States.

This respiratory disease has no known cure, but it is manageable with consistent treatment that helps to control asthma symptoms either in the long-term or in the short-term, providing quick relief.

Now, researchers from the University of Bonn in Germany are looking into the possibility of using a substance extracted from Ardisia crenata, which is more commonly known as “coralberry” or “Christmas berry,” in the treatment of asthma.

Coralberry is a decorative plant whose bright, reddish (hence “coral”) fruit is brought forth in winter, making it a popular seasonal plant. It originated from regions of East Asia but has spread to the U.S. and Australia, and it is now often a staple of garden centers around the world.

Dr. Daniela Wenzel, from the University of Bonn – together with colleagues from both there and complementary institutions based in the United Kingdom – has found that a substance found in coralberry leaves may be more effective in asthma treatment than traditional medication.

Their findings were reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine.