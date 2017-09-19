Scientists have discovered that the desire to drink alcohol varies with time of day and is strongest during the hours of dark. Using mice, they also showed that a drug that targets an immune receptor in the brain reduces the impulse to drink alcohol, especially in the evening. Share on Pinterest A new study has shown that a certain drug may be able to switch off people’s desire to drink alcohol during the evening. The researchers, from the University of Adelaide in Australia, report their work in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. They believe that their study is among the first to show that the brain’s immune system is linked to desire for night-time alcohol consumption, and they hope that it will improve scientific understanding of what drives drinking behavior. Alcohol consumption is a global public health issue that accounts for around 5 percent of the “global burden of disease and injury.” Worldwide, 3.3 million people die every year (5.9 percent of all deaths) because of their harmful use of alcohol. Around 25 percent of deaths among people aged 20 to 39 years are attributed to alcohol. In the United States – where it is thought that around 88,000 people die every year from alcohol-related causes – alcohol use is the third leading preventable cause of death, with the first being tobacco use and the second being lack of exercise and poor diet. In a 2010 resolution, the World Health Assembly urged all countries to strengthen their responses to “public health problems caused by the harmful use of alcohol.”

Understanding the biology of alcohol use As lead study author Jon Jacobsen, a Ph.D. student in the University of Adelaide’s Discipline of Pharmacology, explains, “Alcohol is the world’s most commonly consumed drug, and there is a greater need than ever to understand the biological mechanisms that drive our need to drink alcohol.” Previous research has shown that circadian rhythm – that is, the mental, physical, and behavioral changes that follow a roughly 24-hour cycle – influences drug-induced reward signals in the brain and that the peak time for these signals is during the evening. Circadian rhythm also has an effect on immune responses, and research in rodents shows that these also peak at night-time, when they are active. Scientists are also beginning to appreciate that the immune system is involved in drug-induced reward. However, while it seems that an immune receptor in the brain called Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) plays a key role, it is not clear how its influence relates to circadian rhythm. “Our body’s circadian rhythms affect the ‘reward’ signals we receive in the brain from drug-related behavior, and the peak time for this reward typically occurs during the evening, or dark phase,” Jacobsen explains. “We wanted to test what the role of the brain’s immune system might have on that reward, and whether or not we could switch it off.”