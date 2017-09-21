A new study of people living in Sweden has found that children with inflammatory bowel disease have a higher risk of cancer – especially gastrointestinal cancers – both in childhood and in later life, compared with individuals without the disease.

Researchers have found that cancer risk is higher among children affected by inflammatory bowel disease, and that this risk lasts into adulthood.

The international team of researchers, including members of the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, report the findings in the BMJ.

They note that the raised risk of cancer for children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) carries on into adulthood and has not reduced following the introduction of new ways to manage the disease, such as with biological agents.

They also point out that, while they found a higher relative risk of cancer, the absolute risks are low. Compared with healthy individuals, there was one extra case of cancer for every 556 people with IBD followed for 1 year.

IBD results from chronic inflammation of the gut, or gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It can strike at any age, but most people who are diagnosed are between 15 and 40 years old.

There are two types of IBD: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. While they share some features, there are also some key differences.

For example, in Crohn’s disease, the inflammation affects any region of the GI tract between the mouth and the anus and can occur in all layers of the tissue. In ulcerative colitis, however, the disease affects the colon and the rectum and tends only to occur in the innermost layer of tissue.

IBD is classed as an autoimmune disorder – that is, a disease that arises when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissue: in this case, the gut.

The exact causes of IBD are still unknown, but scientists suggest that environmental factors might trigger the disease in people whose genetic makeup makes them more susceptible to it.