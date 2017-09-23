A new study in young adults has suggested that moods are contagious, and that teenagers are susceptible to “catching” their friends’ emotional states.

According to the latest data available to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 3 million adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the United States had at least one major depressive event between 2014 and 2015.

But although cases of diagnosed depression are reaching worrying numbers worldwide – the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that around 300 million people are affected worldwide – many people, and especially adolescents, exhibit depressive symptoms that are just under the threshold for a clinical depression diagnosis.

This is called “subthreshold depression,” and the fact that it is not a clinical condition means that many people do not get the support that they need, despite often reporting a poor quality of life.

Now, researchers from the University of Warwick in Coventry, United Kingdom, are looking at how adolescents’ social circles can influence their moods, in an effort to better understand what determines depressive symptoms among teenagers and what might alleviate them.

Robert Eyre, a doctoral student at the Complexity Science Doctoral Training Centre at the University of Warwick, led this study.

“We investigated whether there is evidence for the individual components of mood (such as appetite, tiredness, and sleep) spreading through U.S. adolescent friendship networks,” Eyre explains, “while adjusting for confounding [factors] by modeling the transition probabilities of changing mood state over time.”

“Evidence suggests mood may spread from person to person via a process known as social contagion.” Robert Eyre

Their findings were recently published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.