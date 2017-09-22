A study of people living in 17 wealthy and less wealthy nations has found that all forms of physical activity, be it working out in the gym, walking to work, or doing housework, reduces deaths and heart disease risks.

Researchers have found that people getting the recommended amount of exercise are much less likely to die prematurely.

In a paper published in The Lancet, the researchers describe how the Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiological Study (PURE) study followed nearly 131,000 people in 17 countries over 7 years.

It found that just 30 minutes of physical activity on 5 days per week could prevent 1 in 12 deaths and 1 in 20 cases of cardiovascular disease (including stroke, heart attack, and heart failure).

The study also found that a high amount of exercise, totaling 750 minutes each week, was linked to the greatest benefit.

The team notes that this amount of exertion was more achievable for people who incorporated exercise as part of daily life, such as through “active transport,” because of their job, or from doing household chores.

The finding confirms much of what has already been discovered from research done in wealthy nations. But those studies have tended to focus on leisure time activity.

The PURE study, which is the largest of its kind, is significant because it includes middle- and low-income countries and does not focus solely on leisure time.

“If everyone was active for at least 150 minutes per week, over 7 years,” says principal investigator Prof. Salim Yusuf, director of the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, “a total of 8 percent of deaths could be prevented.”