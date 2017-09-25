Clinicians and researchers report that they used vagus nerve stimulation to “restore consciousness” in a 35-year-old patient who had spent 15 years in a vegetative state. Share on Pinterest Having used vagus nerve stimulation, researchers restored consciousness to a man who had been in a vegetative state for 15 years. Published in the journal Current Biology, the finding appears to challenge the view that it is impossible to restore consciousness in cases where there has been more than 1 year of “unresponsive behavior.” Co-lead investigator Dr. Angela Sirigu, of the Institut des Sciences Cognitives Marc Jeannerod in Lyon, France, comments that their results show that “it is possible to improve a patient’s presence in the world” by stimulating the vagus nerve. The method that the team used to stimulate the vagus nerve is already approved for the treatment of epilepsy and depression. The vagus nerve links the brain to the larynx, pharynx, heart, lungs, gut, and other parts of the body. It plays an important role in alertness and waking, and in essential functions not directed consciously (such as digestion, breathing, and heartbeat). Classed as a “mixed nerve,” the vagus nerve consists partly of fibers that carry signals out from the brain, and partly of fibers that convey signals into the brain from the body.

Improvements in behavior Dr. Sirigu and colleagues wanted to find out whether or not vagus nerve stimulation could restore consciousness. They chose a patient who had been in a vegetative state for more than 10 years with no signs of improvement in order to reduce the likelihood that any improvements might occur by chance. “Following the hypothesis that vagus nerve stimulation functionally reorganizes the thalamo-cortical network,” they explain in their report, “we tested its effects on the cortical activity of a patient lying in a vegetative state for 15 years following traumatic brain injury.” The team implanted a vagus nerve stimulator into the 35-year-old male patient’s chest and gradually increased the stimulation current to a maximum of 1.5 milliamps. After 1 month of vagus nerve stimulation, the patient began showing signs of improvement, both in measures of behavior and brain activity. For example, his attention and movements improved: his eyes could follow a moving object, and he moved his head when asked to. His mother also reported that he was better able to stay awake and listen when his therapist read him a book. There were also other responses that had not been present before the stimulation, such as reacting with wide-eyed surprise when someone approached his face suddenly. As well as noting improvements observed by clinicians and family members, the team also found improvements in scores of a test called the Recovery Scale-Revised (CRS-R) test. The CRS-R test improvements were mostly in the “visual domain,” and as stimulation increased, the scores rose from 5 (the last measure before implantation) to 10 at the highest level of stimulation.