Certain genetic mutations thought to be associated with a rare bone marrow disease may instead predispose individuals to early-onset cancer, two new studies suggest.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that mutations in the FANCM gene cause early-onset cancer.

The research indicated that mutations in the FANCM gene are not – contrary to current understanding – related to Fanconi anemia, which is an inherited disease of the bone marrow.

However, researchers report that FANCM gene mutations are associated with early cancer development, as well as with toxicity to chemotherapy.

Cancer remains one of the biggest health burdens in the United States, with more than 1.6 million new cases of the disease diagnosed last year.

Genetic mutations are a major cause of cancer; they disrupt the normal processes that control cell growth, causing cells to grow out of control and form tumors.

Identifying cancer-causing gene mutations is crucial for uncovering strategies to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer. And now, researchers may have added another candidate to the list: FANCM.

The new studies were recently published in the journal Genetics in Medicine.