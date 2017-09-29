What is heat exhaustion? Symptoms and treatment

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body becomes dehydrated and is unable to regulate its internal body temperature.

The condition is not usually considered life-threatening and is treatable with fluids and rest. In this article, we look at the symptoms and treatment of heat exhaustion, as well as how to prevent it.

What is heat exhaustion?



A combination of exercise and warm weather may cause heat exhaustion. A combination of exercise and warm weather may cause heat exhaustion.

Normally, the body gets rid of excess internal heat by pumping blood to the surface of the skin and releasing sweat. Warm, moist air absorbs less sweat from the skin and limits the body's ability to cool itself by sweating.

When the body is dehydrated, it lacks water and essential salts called electrolytes, which reduces its ability to sweat.

If a person is unable to cool down by sweating, they may experience heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion usually causes a rise in body temperature, even though it can sometimes cause a person to feel cool.

Causes

Heat exhaustion is most often caused by a combination of physical exertion and warm weather.

Additional factors known to increase the likelihood of heat exhaustion include:

high humidity, usually over 60 percent

liver or kidney conditions

intense, strenuous physical work

underlying conditions that increase the chances of dehydration, including diabetes or hyperglycemia

injuries where a portion of the body is compressed or pinned down by a heavy object, also known as crush injuries

drug abuse

heavy or long-term alcohol use

smoking or tobacco use

being overweight

certain medications, especially those that increase the risk of dehydration, including medications for depression, insomnia, allergies, and poor circulation

high blood pressure

heart disease

being under 4 or over 65 years old

Symptoms



Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include excessive sweating, dizziness and headaches. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include excessive sweating, dizziness and headaches.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion can be easy to overlook and are similar to those of many other medical conditions.

Common signs of heat exhaustion include:

weak, rapid pulse

excessive sweating

increased internal body temperature

muscle weakness or cramps

nausea

headache

dizziness

cold, pale, damp skin, sometimes accompanied by goosebumps

low blood pressure or light-headedness when standing up or bending over

vomiting

irritable or aggressive behavior

red, flushed face

rapid, shallow breathing

Unlike heatstroke, which can be life-threatening, heat exhaustion does not cause impaired mental function, confusion, or loss of consciousness.

Cases of heat exhaustion are also distinguished from heatstroke because a person's internal body temperature does not go above 103°F.

Complications

On its own, heat exhaustion is not considered a major health concern. If left untreated, however, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke and further complications, including brain damage and organ failure.

In rare cases, when heat exhaustion is accompanied by intense exercise or other medical conditions, it may cause a serious health risk.

Potential complications of heat exhaustion include:

severe kidney injury

rhabdomyolysis, which can cause kidney failure, tea-colored urine from an increase in the muscle protein myoglobin, irregular heartbeat, muscle pain, and vomiting

liver failure

arrhythmias, or a heartbeat that is either too fast or too slow

delirium or coma

Treatment



Alongside drinking fluids, heat exhaustion may be treated by moving to a cool and shaded area. Alongside drinking fluids, heat exhaustion may be treated by moving to a cool and shaded area.

If heat exhaustion is suspected, a person should stop doing exercise or physical activity immediately. A person with heat exhaustion should also drink fluids as soon as possible.

Further tips for treating heat exhaustion include:

seeking out a cool, shaded area or going indoors

loosening clothing

lying flat on the back

taking a lukewarm or cool shower

placing a cool, wet cloth on the face and chest

in severe cases, putting ice packs under each armpit and behind the neck

drinking 1 liter per hour of drinks that contain electrolytes, such as Gatorade or Gastrolyte

How to rehydrate

Make an at-home oral-rehydration solution by following these steps:

boil 5 cups (1 liter) of water

remove from the heat source and stir in 6 teaspoons (tsp) of sugar and ½ tsp of table salt

cool before drinking

add natural flavorings in the form of fruit juices, honey, or maple syrup

Some drinks and foods can also act as oral-rehydrating formulas, including:

gruel (cooked cereal and water)

rice water or congee

green coconut water

fresh fruit juices, ideally orange, pear, or peach

weak, non-caffeinated tea

carrot soup

banana puree mixed with water

If symptoms do not improve after 30 to 60 minutes, seek medical attention.

A doctor will treat heat exhaustion with one or two liters of intravenous (IV) fluids and electrolytes.

If fluids and rest do not resolve symptoms, a doctor will perform a blood work-up and other clinical tests to rule out other potential causes.

Prevention

A person can help prevent heat exhaustion by staying hydrated and cool.

Other ways to prevent heat exhaustion include:

drinking fluids during and after exercise

avoiding exercising in direct sunlight in warmer months

avoiding prolonged exposure to hot, humid weather

wearing loose-fitting clothing when exercising or when in warm weather

keeping electrolyte beverages or oral-rehydration salt preparations on hand

avoiding sugary drinks and sodas

not increasing workload or pace too quickly

exercising in a well-ventilated area or while using a fan

seeking air-conditioned, indoor areas when outdoor temperatures are over 90°F

applying sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going outdoors and reapplying often

in the summer, scheduling strenuous activities during the early morning or evening

increasing fluid intake when using medications known to increase the risk of heat exhaustion

keeping hydrated when working in hot, humid environments, such as factories, laundry facilities, and kitchens

wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing when exercising or working in warm weather

The symptoms of heat exhaustion are meant to warn the body that it is becoming overheated.

Heat cramps, the mildest type of heat-related syndromes, usually occur before heat exhaustion. Treating heat cramps as soon as they occur may prevent heat exhaustion from developing.

Symptoms of heat cramps include:

heavy or excessive sweating

muscle pain and cramps

thirst

fatigue or tiredness

Heat cramps can be treated with fluids and rest. A person should also seek shade or an air-conditioned building as soon as possible.