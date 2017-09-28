

From rashes to skin cancer and numerous other conditions in-between, there are many disorders, infections, and diseases that affect the skin. We have found the best blogs for skin disorders that provide high-quality information, personal accounts, tips, and inspiration, and which seek to empower their readers.

The skin is one of our largest organs, weighing between 7.5 and 22 pounds and coming in at around 1.5 to 2 meters squared in size. Our skin plays an important role in protecting our body from cold, dampness, and sunlight, as well as harmful substances and germs. Sensory information such as heat, cold, pain, itchiness, and pressure is felt through our skin.

Health conditions can result in changes to the color and structure of the skin - for example, individuals with hepatitis have a yellow tinge to their skin, while those who lack red blood cells in their blood appear more pale.

External factors can irritate, inflame, or clog your skin and trigger itching, burning, redness, and swelling. Likewise, irritants, allergies, your genetics, immune system problems, and diseases can lead to skin conditions including rashes and hives.

While skin chronic skin conditions such as eczema, acne, psoriasis, and rosacea are not usually curable, they can often be managed with drugs and lifestyle changes.

Information about symptoms, treatments, and ways that you can help yourself to feel better are often featured on blogs. Here is Medical News Today's roundup of the 10 best blogs for skin disorders.

Vitiligo Clinic & Research Center

The Vitiligo Clinic & Research Center is based in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester. The research center focuses on diagnosing and treating vitiligo while searching for a cure.

Dr. John E. Harris, who runs the blog, is a physician-scientist and board-certified dermatologist at the medical school, and he specializes in vitiligo and is developing new vitiligo treatments with his research team.

Through the Vitiligo Clinic & Research Center blog, Dr. Harris shares his thoughts with people who have vitiligo as well as their loved ones. Posts cover topics such as the best treatments for vitiligo, details on what may be involved in the cause of vitiligo, and whether you need to alter your diet or take supplements in the treatment of vitiligo.

Eczema Matters

Eczema Matters is the blog of the National Eczema Association (NEA). The NEA say that they are the voice, resource, and hub for more than 30 million people in the United States living with eczema.

The NEA are a non-profit organization that provides those with eczema the information they need to manage their condition while researching improved treatments and a cure.

Eczema Matters provides articles on all the latest eczema research, how to live well with eczema, and personal stories from people with the condition. Recent articles include advice for caring for a baby with eczema, what to do if you have trouble sleeping with eczema, and how to cope with eczema when you are a student.

National Psoriasis Foundation

The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) have a mission to improve the lives of the 8 million U.S. individuals living with psoriasis and psoriatic disease, and to drive efforts to find a cure.

Over the next 2 years, the NPF aim to accelerate research, significantly improve health outcomes for those with psoriatic disease, increase the number of people receiving treatment for moderate to severe psoriasis, and reduce the number of individuals who report their condition as affecting their everyday life.

The NPF's blog includes posts such as how its guest blogger Sabrina survived pregnancy with psoriasis, Sheila's experience with psoriasis in her teenage years, and how Josephine treats her psoriasis using natural methods.

Dr. Cynthia Bailey Skin Care

Dr. Cynthia Bailey is a board-certified dermatologist who has helped more than 13,000 people to overcome problems associated with rosacea, acne, melasma, dry skin, and wrinkles.

Dr. Bailey has more than 25 years of experience in dermatology and uses her knowledge to explain skin problems and treatment options to her patients, in order to empower them to make good decisions about their health. Dr. Bailey has first-hand experience of conditions such as acne, sensitive skin, rosacea, and seborrhea.

The latest posts on the Dr. Cynthia Bailey Skin Care blog include how Natalie Portman and Kate Hudson fixed their acne with diet, how to stop your skin from wrinkling, and how a hairdresser advising her client to see a dermatologist led to early melanoma being diagnosed.

The Pai Life

Sarah Brown founded Pai Skincare after developing hypersensitive, irritated, and acne-prone skin out of the blue. She had battled to find products that did not include problem ingredients, and while products claimed to be hypoallergenic and organic, their ingredient lists were full of known irritants and synthetics.

Sarah aimed to create effective skincare products that she could trust and take back control of her life. Sarah ensures that Pai products are made with effective organic ingredients, and she understands that skincare products are just one piece of the skincare puzzle.

The Pai skincare blog, called The Pai Life, covers subject matter such as skincare, well-being, and more. Articles include cleansing mistakes that you could be making, how sleeping in at the weekend can improve your skin, and five myths about dry skin.

International Hyperhidrosis Society

The International Hyperhidrosis Society was founded in 2003 by a team of world-respected physicians and hyperhidrosis experts. The society's mission is to lessen the symptoms, social stigma, and anxiety experienced with excessive sweating by providing information, treatment, and support to those affected by the condition.

Their website includes discussions about different types of sweating, a directory of physicians that understand excessive sweating, up-to-date information on treatment options for excessive sweating, and practical tips for making the most of medical appointments.

The International Hyperhidrosis Society's blog includes real stories of the challenges and triumphs associated with having uncontrollable, excessive sweating. Some of these include Frances' account of getting Botox for underarms and iontophoresis, Paul's story of using a non-prescription antiperspirant, and Amanda's experience of using a prescription aluminum chloride solution.

National Rosacea Society

The National Rosacea Society (NRS) are dedicated to improving the lives of the 16 million U.S. individuals who have rosacea through awareness, education, and research.

Since 1992, the NRS have had the goal of raising awareness of the poorly understood disorder, to provide public health information on rosacea, and to support medical research that may help to improve the management and prevention of the condition, and, eventually, find a cure.

The most recent posts on the NRS blog include how to watch a football game without experiencing rosacea flare-ups, steps to avoiding a flare-up while running or cycling, and shaving tips for men with rosacea.

The CLEAR SKIN Essentials

Natasha St. Michael is a certified Holistic Health Coach who had cystic acne that became worse as she aged. Natasha started The CLEAR SKIN Essentials to offer advice for women struggling with their skin.

Natasha tried several medications, prescription creams, and acne care skin systems to seek to improve her skin, but nothing worked. Her breakthrough came when she began to experiment with her diet, skincare, and lifestyle.

Through her blog, Natasha aims to help people to achieve clearer, glowing skin. Articles include steps to get rid of dry and flakey acne skin, how to break your pimple-picking habit, and the best ways to remove blackheads and what not to do.

It's An Itchy Little World

Jennifer Roberge writes the blog It's An Itchy Little World to share her family's story about battling with eczema, allergies, and asthma using both alternative therapies and conventional medicine.

Jennifer's daughter has minor eczema patches that often flare up during the summer months, and her son has eczema, allergies, and asthma. Her son's eczema was severe from the age of 3 years old, when his body was 90 percent covered in what she described as looking like burn wounds, and he experienced intense itching.

Follow It's An Itchy Little World on their journey to become itch-, wheeze-, and sneeze-free with posts such as the potential triggers of eczema, how to stop the itching connected with dry skin, eczema, psoriasis, and allergies, and the best natural oils for helping eczema, according to dermatologists.

Blessed by Brenna

Courtney Westlake created the blog Blessed by Brenna in 2011, when her daughter Brenna was just 4 days old. Brenna was diagnosed at birth with a rare and severe skin disorder called harlequin ichthyosis.

Blessed by Brenna follows the Westlake family's journey of challenges, uninhibited joy, contentment, and discovering just how beautiful different can be.

Brenna's birth story can be read on the blog, along with a letter to the Westlakes' son, Connor, on his eighth birthday, Courtney's reflection on Brenna beginning her journey at Kindergarten, and what ichthyosis awareness really means.

