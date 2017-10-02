A new study led by scientists in South Korea and Singapore “overturns three decades of consensus” on what causes Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

Share on Pinterest New research offers hope for Parkinson’s disease patients.

A study recently published in the journal Neuron sheds new light on the disease-causing mechanism behind Parkinson’s.

Broadly speaking, Parkinson’s disease is known to be caused by insufficient levels of the neurotransmitter dopamine. In more detail, however, it is not precisely known what causes the motor problems – including tremor, stiffness, and the inability to control movements – that characterize this low-dopamine condition.

Voluntary movement is known to be regulated by a brain region called the basal ganglia. The basal ganglia modulates locomotion by shifting between instructions to trigger motion and instructions to suppress it.

Achieving the delicate balance between these two sets of instructions results in smooth motions.

Because a low level of the dopamine neurotransmitter more strongly suppresses movement and low dopamine characterizes Parkinson’s disease, researchers have long believed that suppression induced by a lack of dopamine causes the motor dysfunction in Parkinson’s.

The new study, however, uses cutting-edge technology to challenge this belief.

The researchers were co-led by Prof. Daesoo Kim, from the Department of Biological Sciences at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology in Daejeon, South Korea, and Prof. George Augustine, from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine in Singapore.