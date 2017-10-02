A new study examines the feeling of satiety and concludes that it can serve as a “context” that may condition us to want to eat more. Share on Pinterest Craving food even when we are full could be explained through behavioral conditioning. Diets often work for only a limited period of time, and once the diet is over, most people relapse into overeating. But why is that? Researchers now suggest that the answer is behavioral conditioning. Because we have conditioned ourselves not to eat when we feel hungry as part of the diet, this does not mean that the achievement will last outside of the context of dieting. In fact, the new study – conducted by Mark E. Bouton and Scott T. Schepers, both of the University of Vermont in Burlington – suggest that the actual feeling of hunger or satiety can act as “cues” for eating behavior. The findings were published in the journal Psychological Science.

The hypothesis: Eating in a context “Basic research,” the authors write, “indicates that after a behavior is inhibited, a return to the conditioning context or simple removal from the treatment context can cause the behavior to return.” In other words, once we move away from the context in which we learned to “be good” – whether that means eating fewer calories, exercising more, or giving up alcohol – we are prone to relapse. But in dieting, could the actual physical state of feeling hungry (or, conversely, of feeling sated) work as such a context? As study co-author Bouton explains, “One reason [why diets fail] might be that the inhibition of eating learned while dieters are hungry doesn’t transfer well to a non-hungry state.” “If so,” he continues, “dieters might ‘relapse’ to eating, or perhaps overeating, when they feel full again.” The researchers conducted several experiments to test their hypothesis.