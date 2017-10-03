A study led by researchers in Spain has suggested that skipping breakfast doubles the risk of “subclinical atherosclerosis.”

Share on Pinterest A healthful, high-energy breakfast can consist of yogurt, whole grains, and fruit.

Atherosclerosis occurs when fatty deposits, along with cholesterol and other forms of cellular waste, build up inside the arteries. This reduces arterial elasticity, and, over time, it can lead to coronary heart disease, angina, or peripheral artery disease, among other conditions.

Subclinical atherosclerosis is a latent form of the condition, which does not produce symptoms straight away.

Popular wisdom has it that breakfast is the most important meal of the day – and the first set of findings from the Progression and Early Detection of Atherosclerosis study (PESA) suggests that the meal may be even more important than traditionally believed.

The results of the research show that those who consume less than 5 percent of their daily calorie intake for breakfast may have double the risk of subclinical atherosclerosis compared with people who have a high-energy breakfast.

A high-energy breakfast might comprise a good source of protein – such as yogurt or eggs – whole grains, and fruit.

The first author of the new study is Dr. Irina Uzhova, of the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III in Madrid, Spain, and the findings were published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology.