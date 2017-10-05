New research published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology examines the effect of watching high-intensity moments in a hockey game on cardiovascular health.

This is not the first time that researchers caution about the effect of watching sports on the viewers’ cardiac health.

Previous research has shown that people who have coronary heart disease are far more likely to have adverse cardiovascular events as a result of watching sporting events.

Additional studies, as referenced by the authors of the new paper, have shown that during soccer championships, the incidence of heart attacks increases dramatically.

However, this is the first time that researchers have studied the effect of watching hockey on heart responses.

The team was led by Dr. Paul Khairy, of the Montreal Heart Institute at the University of Montreal in Canada, and the first author of the study is Leia T. Khairy, of the Royal West Academy, also in Montreal.