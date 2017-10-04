How pancreatic tumors could help to fight diabetes



New research may change how we think about treatment options for diabetes.

A new study analyzes rare tumors in which insulin-producing beta cells are produced in excess in order to find a "genetic recipe" for regenerating these cells. And the findings might change the current therapeutic practices for treating diabetes.

Beta cells play a crucial role in the development of diabetes. These tiny cells found in our pancreas produce insulin, and a loss of beta cells is known to be a cause of type 1 diabetes.

Additionally, recent studies have shown that beta cells also play a crucial role in the development of type 2 diabetes. For instance, a study that Medical News Today reported on found that the release of pro-inflammatory proteins kills off insulin-producing beta cells in the early stages of type 2 diabetes.

But the "problem" with beta cells, medically speaking, is that they replicate in early childhood but cease to proliferate after that.

New research, however, carried out by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, NY, uncovers a "genomic recipe" for regenerating these key cells.

The study was led by Dr. Andrew Stewart, the director of the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine, and the findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Rare tumors reveal 'genomic recipe'

For the new research, Dr. Stewart and team analyzed a very rare type of benign tumor called insulinomas. These are "pancreatic beta cell adenomas" that secrete too much of the hormone insulin.

The tumors are small and proliferate slowly. The researchers used whole-exome and RNA-sequencing analysis to examine the genetic makeup of 38 such tumors.

Study co-author Carmen Argmann, Ph.D. - who is an associate professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine - explains the methods used in the research.

She says, "[We] looked at millions of data points collected in rare human insulinomas to try and find an answer to a common disease, diabetes."

"We then computationally created two molecular pictures from that data, one from the insulinoma and one for the normal beta cell, and identified the critical differences that will hopefully lead to new ways to expand beta cell mass in diabetes patients."

This approach revealed genetic mutations, variants, and dysregulation of epigenetic factors that together suggested to the researchers new genetic "candidates" for inducing the regeneration of beta cells.

In other words, as Dr. Stewart says, "For the first time, we have a genomic recipe - an actual wiring diagram in molecular terms that demonstrates how beta cells replicate."

The findings build on previous achievements by the same team. In a paper referenced in the new study, Dr. Stewart and team showed that a drug called harmine can induce beta cell replication.

Harmine, the authors explain, is to this day the only class of drugs that has the therapeutic potential to make beta cells proliferate.

But the new findings uncover even more novel pathways for designing drugs that could induce beta cell regeneration.

On the ingenuity of the methods used, Dr. Stewart says, "When you think of tumor genomics, you're thinking of breast cancer or colon cancer, leukemia, et cetera. No one is thinking of doing genomics on tumors that don't really kill people."

"So the real innovation here," he adds, "is that we collected benign tumors that don't metastasize and don't cause great harm, and [...] that have beta cell regeneration going on in them, as the only reasonable source of genomic information on how to make beta cells regenerate."

Dr. Dennis S. Charney, the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine, also weighs in on the findings.

"We are excited and gratified by these remarkable results, which reveal an extraordinary array of new and validated pathways for diabetes drug development [...] It is truly an exciting set of discoveries for the field of diabetes." Dr. Dennis S. Charney

In the future, Prof. Argmann says, the researchers "plan to explore clinical applications of these new findings."