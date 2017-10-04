A new report warns about the role of obesity in cancer. As many as 40 percent of all cancers are related to obesity, according to the new research, which suggests that these cancers would be preventable if weight was kept under control. Share on Pinterest Seniors over the age of 50 who are overweight or obese are at high risk of developing certain types of cancer, suggests a new report. The report, entitled Vital Signs , was compiled by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in collaboration with researchers from the National Cancer Institute. C. Brooke Steele, of CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, is the first and corresponding author of the report. The findings are particularly important given the alarming statistics on obesity in the United States. Between 2013 and 2014, the CDC note, as many as 2 in 3 adults were deemed overweight or obese. Being overweight is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) between 25 and 29.9 kilograms per square meter, and obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 kilograms per square meter and over.

Studying obesity and cancer diagnoses Steele and colleagues examined cancer incidence rates using data from the U.S. Cancer Statistics 2014, as well as looking at trends between 2005 and 2014. More specifically, the researchers looked at the 13 types of cancer that have traditionally been associated with being overweight and having obesity. These include a type of esophageal cancer called esophageal adenocarcinoma, postmenopausal breast cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial cancer, gallbladder cancer, and gastric cardia cancer. Additionally, the researchers looked at cancer of the kidney, liver, and thyroid, as well as ovarian and pancreatic cancer. The report also examined meningioma, which is a slow-progressing type of brain tumor, and multiple myeloma. Steele and team grouped and analyzed the data by sex, age, ethnicity, geographic area, and the site where the cancer appeared. The researchers analyzed trends both with and without the incidence of colorectal cancer. As they explain, this is due to the fact that screening for colorectal cancer can reduce incidence because the procedure often detects the colorectal polyps before they become malignant.