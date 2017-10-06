Leafy greens may contribute to a healthy heart



Kale, parsley, broccoli, and spinach: according to new research, these leafy green vegetables may hold even more health benefits than previously thought, as vitamin K - found in abundance in all four - may contribute to a healthy heart.

A new study published in The Journal of Nutrition examines the link between vitamin K levels and heart structure and functioning in young people.

Vitamin K plays a key role in blood coagulation and bone health. Deficient levels of the vitamin raise the risk of hemorrhage, osteoporosis, and bone fractures.

In its dietary form, vitamin K is known as phylloquinone, or vitamin K-1. This is abundantly found in leafy green vegetables such as kale, parsley, broccoli, spinach, iceberg lettuce, and cabbage.

The new research suggests that insufficient levels of the vitamin may affect the structure of the heart, leading to a condition called left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH).

The left ventricle is the heart's major pumping chamber, and in LVH, this chamber is enlarged to an unhealthy degree. As the authors of the new study explain, a larger heart can malfunction with time, becoming less effective at pumping blood.

LVH tends to affect adults, but the researchers decided to study this heart structure in young people because cardiac abnormalities that begin in childhood tend to predict the risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood.

To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first time that a study has examined links between vitamin K levels and heart structure in teenagers.

Mary K. Douthit and Mary Ellen Fain, both of the Georgia Prevention Institute at Augusta University, are the study's co-first authors. Dr. Norman Pollock, a bone biologist at the same institute, is the study's corresponding author.

Low vitamin K-1 intake correlates with LVH

Douthit and colleagues examined 766 healthy adolescents aged between 14 and 18. Half of the participants were male and half were female. Half of the participants were also black Americans.

The researchers assessed the diet and physical activity habits of these teenagers over a period of 7 days, using the participants' self-reporting and accelerometry devices. Left ventricular structure and functioning were assessed using echocardiography.

Overall, the study found that the teenagers who consumed the least amount of vitamin K-1 had considerably greater left ventricles compared with those who consumed sufficient amounts of the vitamin.

Around 10 percent of the teenagers had LVH to some degree, as determined by measurements of the overall size of the ventricle and the thickness of its walls.

The researchers divided the results into tertiles, or thirds, of vitamin K-1 intake. They found, "The prevalence of [LVH] progressively decreased across tertiles of phylloquinone intake."

In other words, the more vitamin K-1 the teenagers consumed, the less likely they were to develop LVH.

Fain says that the findings were independent of other potential confounders, such as sex, race, or physical activity patterns. The findings help them to "clarify the importance of phylloquinone intake to cardiovascular development," the authors write.

Although further research is now needed, they add, the new findings could ultimately "lead to phylloquinone interventions in childhood aimed to improve cardiovascular development and to reduce the subsequent risk of [cardiovascular disease]."