Spinach, carrots, oranges, and bananas are just some fruits and vegetables that are rich in potassium. According to a new study, we may want to consider increasing our intake of such foods; they could help to protect us against heart disease.

Researchers have found that mice with low dietary potassium are more likely to experience vascular calcification, which is characteristic of atherosclerosis. This is major risk factor for heart disease.

Increasing dietary potassium, however, was found to reduce vascular calcification in the rodents, suggesting that a diet rich in potassium could help to prevent heart disease.

The research team – led by Yabing Chen, Ph.D., a professor of pathology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) – recently reported their findings in JCI Insight.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, killing around 610,000 people in the country every year.

Atherosclerosis is a key risk factor for heart disease. In atherosclerosis, deposits of fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other substances accumulate in the arteries, forming what is referred to as “plaque.” Plaque hardens over time, restricting blood flow to the heart.

The new research from Prof. Chen and colleagues suggests that potassium supplementation could be one way to help combat atherosclerosis and reduce the risk of heart disease.