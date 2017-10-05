

Asthma can sometimes be stressful and challenging. But it does not have to be a limiting condition. We have selected the best asthma blogs that include useful tips and suggestions to help you keep your symptoms under control.

Asthma is a lung condition that can make your airways narrow, swell, and produce extra mucus, which causes breathing difficulties. Asthma affects around 18.4 million adults and 6.2 million children in the United States.

Some individuals may eventually grow out of asthma, while for others it is a life-long condition. Asthma can be a significant problem that interferes with daily life and may lead to an asthma attack, which can be life-threatening.

There is currently no cure for asthma, but its associated symptoms can be controlled with medication. Asthma often changes over time, so it is important to work with your healthcare provider to work out the best treatment for you, and to adjust as needed.

Asthma blogs feature experts in the asthma and allergy field as well as those who are living with the condition. Medical News Today have identified the 10 best asthma blogs that provide useful information about the condition, help you learn how to manage asthma, and provide support.

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) are a not-for-profit organization founded in 1953. The AAFA exist to help improve the lives of people with asthma and allergic disease through research, advocacy, and education.

The AAFA offer educational programs for those with asthma, for caregivers, and for healthcare providers. They award research grants to support research for understanding the disease, to develop better treatments, and to find cures. They also aim to be the voice for people with asthma and allergies, and to create laws with the government that improve and protect quality of life.

The AAFA blog features posts on asthma-related topics, such as how avoiding tobacco smoke plays a key role in preventing asthma, how to avoid asthma triggers during holiday celebrations that are held outside, and a checklist of forms you need for school if your child has asthma.

Visit the AAFA blog.

Family Allergy & Asthma

Family Allergy & Asthma is a group of experts that specialize in allergy and asthma who practice in more than 26 locations throughout Indiana and Kentucky. It is their goal to remove the limitations placed on individuals due to their asthmatic or allergic conditions and to give them their lives back.

Family Allergy & Asthma doctors provide services for asthma, allergy, and immunology, such as allergy skin testing, stinging insect testing, immunotherapy, pulmonary function testing, and patient education.

The latest asthma posts on their blog include an explanation of the cause of asthma, tips to help manage asthma during the winter months, and how to prepare yourself, your child, and their school when your child has asthma or allergies.

Visit the Family Allergy & Asthma blog.

Breathinstephen

Breathinstephen is a blogger who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. Steve has lived with a severe and uncontrollable type of asthma since early childhood. His lung function is only around 25 percent of what is normal, which makes breathing challenging for him most of the time.

Steve created Breathinstephen after observing that there was no one blogging about what it is like to live with severe asthma on a daily basis. He shares his experiences and observations in a brutally honest way, as well as the challenges that he is faced with when trying to stay physically fit in the face of asthma.

Popular posts on Breathinstephen include the differences between asthma and severe asthma, the six recovery phases of a severe asthma exacerbation that required admission to hospital, and the not-so-glamorous side of being a severely asthmatic marathon walker.

Visit the Breathinstephen blog.

Asthma Allergies Children

Asthma Allergies Children are dedicated to presenting ideas about the treatment of asthma and allergies in children. They aim to report new developments in research and practice, legislation and regulation, and the marketplace from around the globe.

Asthma Allergies Children provide original content from asthma and allergy scientists, experts, and practitioners whose ideas are shaping the future of this field of research.

The blog includes articles such as how consuming large amounts of cured meat could be a risk factor for asthma, information on a new app that makes peak flow monitoring easier, and the effect of a deadly type of air pollution on children with asthma.

Visit the Asthma Allergies Children blog.

My Life as an Asthma Mom

Andrea Jensen authors the blog My Life as an Asthma Mom. Andrea has asthma, fell in love with a man with a family history of asthma, and has three children with asthma. The family has had multiple doctor's appointments, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations all resulting from asthma.

Asthma has changed Andrea's life. Once an interior designer, Andrea went back to school and gained a bachelor's degree in Public Health with the goal of helping other families to learn more about asthma.

My Life as an Asthma Mom offers an insight into Andrea's life as well as providing advice on how to avoid the pitfalls associated with asthma. Posts include the ways that asthma affects the whole family, being thankful even when asthma prevents you from completing a hiking trip, and coping with asthma when your child is competing in high school sports.

Visit the My Life as an Asthma Mom blog.

Bert's Blog

The asthma & allergy friendly Certification Program is an independent program designed to identify and scientifically test consumer products suitable for individuals with asthma and allergies. The Certification Program is administered by the AAFA and in partnership with Allergy Standards Limited.

Bert's Blog features on the asthma & allergy friendly website and covers anything and everything to do with products and services for those with asthma and allergic disease. Bert discusses asthma and allergy news and resources, tips, Q&As, and products and services that are newly certified.

Recent posts on Bert's Blog include whether your pet is asthma and allergy friendly, five allergens and triggers that could be hiding in your college dorm room, and ways to raise awareness of asthma and allergies.

Visit Bert's Blog.

Asthma UK

Asthma UK are a charity based in the United Kingdom that deliver advice and support to people affected by asthma. Asthma UK fund research and support collaboration with the aim of driving more investment into the unmet need of asthma.

Asthma UK's mission is to raise awareness of the severity of asthma, boost the number of people engaging with them, their advice, and their support channel, and improve the outcomes of asthma attacks, all elements of basic care, and hospital admissions.

Their blog includes inspiring stories from people with asthma, such as how Ali's exercise routine has helped him to keep his asthma under control, how cycling helps to keep Kevin healthy and positive, and how exercise helped Tina to manage her asthma symptoms and inspired her to help other people become more active.

Visit the Asthma UK blog.

Anonymous-Asthma

Olivia Fulton writes the blog Anonymous-Asthma. She was diagnosed with asthma at age 2 and has a strong history of asthma, eczema, and allergies in her family.

Through Anonymous-Asthma, Olivia charts the highs and lows of living with a form of asthma that is difficult to manage. She uses the blog to raise awareness of asthma but also to reflect on how she copes with living a normal life with asthma and the challenges that arise.

Posts on the blog include seeking out other opportunities with open arms when you are unable to do what you want to do, how a good night's sleep can make a difference to asthma symptoms, and learning that it is O.K. to say no sometimes if something is too hard.

Visit the Anonymous-Asthma blog.

Asth.ma

Asth.ma is a blog from the view of asthma researcher, doctor, and mom Ann Chen Wu. She is a researcher at Harvard Medical School and at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, both in Boston, MA, and a pediatrician at Children's Hospital Boston, also in Massachusetts.

Ann has a daughter with persistent asthma and a son who experienced wheezing once during an upper respiratory illness. Through her research, caring for her patients and daughter, and her blog, she hopes to decrease morbidity from asthma.

Asth.ma covers issues such as the cost of asthma for school-aged children, the link between the gut and lung microbiome and asthma, and questioning why asthma-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations have not decreased in 10 years.

Visit the Asth.ma blog.

Allergy & Asthma Network

The Allergy & Asthma Network are a nonprofit education and advocacy group for people with asthma, allergies, and associated conditions. Their mission is to put an end to the needless suffering and death that results from asthma and allergies.

The Allergy & Asthma Network unite individuals, families, healthcare providers, and industry and government decision-makers to improve the quality of life for those in the U.S. with asthma and allergies. They specialize in making medical information understandable for everyone.

Posts on the blog include common misconceptions about asthma, a potential solution for keeping asthma in check at school, dispelling the myths related to asthma and allergies one Tweet at a time, and what to do to reduce stress levels and resulting asthma flare-ups at school.

Visit the Allergy & Asthma Network blog.