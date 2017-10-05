The risk of autism may be reduced for children whose mothers use multivitamins during pregnancy. This is the finding of new research published in The BMJ.

Study co-author Brian K. Lee, of the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues say that their study is only observational, but that the findings suggest that prenatal vitamin use for autism prevention should be further investigated.

Autism – which is also known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) – refers to a number of conditions affecting development, resulting in problems with social skills, communication, and behavior. Individuals with autism may also have intellectual disabilities, such as problems with thinking and learning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 68 children in the United States are living with autism, up from 1 in 150 in 2002.

A number of studies have suggested that a mother’s diet during pregnancy may influence the risk of autism in offspring. A study published in 2013, for example, suggested that women who had higher intakes of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids during pregnancy were around a third less likely to have children with autism.