People with autism, as well as their families and caregivers, are impacted uniquely by the disorder. We have chosen the best autism blogs that help to support families affected by autism, educate and inspire their readers, and provide high-quality information about the condition.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is the name given to a range of conditions that impact a person's social interactions, their ability to communicate, and their interests and behavior.

Around 1 in 68 children have ASD in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ASD is roughly 4.5 times more common among boys than girls.

Every child with ASD will have unique behavioral patterns and levels of severity, which range from low-functioning to high-functioning. With age, some children with ASD show fewer behavioral disturbances and engage more with others.

Some children with the least severe problems can go on to live normal or near-normal lives, while others may continue to struggle with language and social skills into adulthood.

Autism blogs provide an online community of support from experts, healthcare professionals, parents of children with ASD, and even those living with the condition. Here are Medical News Today's picks of the 10 best autism blogs.

Autism Speaks

Bob and Suzanne Wright, grandparents of a child with autism, founded Autism Speaks in 2005. Autism Speaks is dedicated to supporting the needs of those with autism and their families across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan.

Autism Speaks aims to increase understanding and acceptance of individuals with ASD and advance research into both the causes of ASD and improved treatments. Bob and Suzanne say that Autism Speaks is enhancing the lives of those affected by ASD today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for ASD for tomorrow.

Recent articles on the Autism Speaks blog include advice for teachers from a teenager with autism, the moment a mom realized her son was not progressing in the same way as his peers, and news of an inclusion project that is supporting preschoolers with autism.

Seattle Children's Autism Blog

Seattle Children's provide hope, care, and cures to help children live healthy and fulfilling lives. They specialize in delivering high-quality patient care to children from infancy through to young adulthood and advancing discoveries and treatments through their medical research.

The Seattle Children's Autism Blog provides information that may be useful when raising a child with autism. They share news about autism and cover autism-related themes, all written by their physicians, nurses, psychologists, and family resource staff.

Posts cover topics such as taking a child with ASD to the emergency department, behaviors that children with ASD exhibit and why, and a parent's perspective on transitioning from a familiar pediatric team to a new set of adult care providers.

The Autism Dad

Rob Gorski created The Autism Dad blog in 2015. He is a writer, an autism advocate, and a dad to three children on the autism spectrum. Rob shares inspiring stories of raising children from his perspective honestly and transparently.

His mission with The Autism Dad blog is to help educate people on what life can be like for families affected by autism. Rob aims to dispel the misconceptions that surround autism and show how his and his children's lives are impacted by autism every day.

Some of the latest posts on the blog include learning to appreciate the little victories such as your child sleeping in their own bed, some positive words for those struggling with the challenges associated with being an autism parent, and how anxiety and autism can be exhausting.

Autism Daddy

Autism Daddy writes about life with his 14-year-old son, affectionately called "the King." He has severe nonverbal autism and epilepsy. Autism Daddy says that the blog includes 75 percent comical ranting, telling it as it is, and complaining, and 25 percent inspirational, warm, and feel-good stories.

The Autism Daddy blog is a place to talk and maybe laugh about the unpleasantries that often accompany autism. He does not sugarcoat anything and says that if you are not a fan of people laughing about poop and screaming hallelujah when their kids fall asleep, then this is probably not the blog for you. Want to know a secret? Autism Daddy works on Sesame Street.

The most recent posts on the blog include Autism Daddy's niece talking about five lessons she learned in her first year as a language pathologist, the evolution of the Sesame Street character Julia, and getting back to life and dreams now that the King is settled at school and his behaviors are in check.

The Thinking Person's Guide to Autism

The Myers-Rosa Foundation runs the project the Thinking Person's Guide to Autism (TPGA). The TPGA aims to be a one-stop resource for evidence-based information from those with autism, autism parents, and professionals specializing in autism.

The TPGA is a space for sharing opinions, insights, and experiences on a range of autism-related issues. Through the support of contributors, the TPGA hopes that its readers can embrace fact-based approaches and attitudes to autism.

Posts on the TPGA blog cover subject matter such as how disability and poverty go hand-in-hand, an account of executive functioning problems and the frustrations connected with them, and helping children with autism to understand death and dying.

Four Plus an Angel

Jessica Watson's teenager was diagnosed with autism when they were 5 years old. Jessica's blog, Four Plus an Angel, documents parenting a daughter on the autism spectrum as well as her two surviving triplets and a young son.

She has abundant knowledge of looking after a child with autism and has even worked at an autism center. Through Four Plus an Angel, Jessica offers her perspective on autism and serves as a beacon to other parents of children on the autism spectrum.

Some insightful autism-related posts on the blog include Ashlyn's autism story, what to say to a new autism parent, strategies to prepare your child or teen for the new school year, and raising a teen with autism.

Autism with a side of fries

Eileen Shaklee is the voice behind Autism with a side of fries. She is a mom to a 12-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who proves that anything is better with a side of fries.

Eileen's tone is humorous, down-to-earth, and honest, and it would strike a chord with all parents of children with autism. She says that autism is a journey that she did not plan on taking, but she sure does love her tour guide.

Recent posts on Autism with a side of fries include how Eileen feels like she has stepped aboard the Crazy Train and is living with Ozzy Osbourne, talk about the struggles of using the bathroom while out and about, and dealing with disappointment when your kid has worked so hard engage with people and they are ignored.

Autism Learning Felt

Tammy Lessick is the founder of Autism Learning Felt. She blogs about updates in autism research and raising a child with autism, she shares product reviews and giveaways, and she provides support for other families affected by autism.

Tammy's son was diagnosed with autism at 5 years old. Over the years, her family has faced many struggles and challenges. Tammy notes that they celebrate the smallest of achievements because they take a lot of work for her son to accomplish.

Autism Learning Felt has educational articles and personal stories about autism. Some of these include whether autism can be cured or not, how to prepare your child for their first MAPS physician visit, and how to manage your autistic child's stress levels.

Autism Mom

Elizabeth Barnes is Autism Mom. Her son, known as the Navigator, is on the autistic spectrum. After Elizabeth's son's diagnosis, she quit her job and learned the best ways to provide him with structure, support, and guidance.

Elizabeth began Autism Mom to share challenges, successes, tools, and lessons learned so that others could benefit from the knowledge they have gained over the years. The blog is filled with ideas, useful advice, news, and valuable life experience.

The blog includes strategy posts, such as five steps to help children develop emotional intelligence and lessons in flexible thinking, and parenting articles, such as how to unfog thoughts about the future and confirmation that it is O.K. to request another Individualized Education Plan meeting for your child.

Just a Lil Blog

Jim Walter documents the adventures of his autistic daughter Lily and her big sister in his blog Just a Lil Blog. His accounts of life with his family are easy to read, honest, and injected with humor.

Before Lily's diagnosis, Jim and his family were clueless about what was troubling her, and so they greeted her autism diagnosis with a celebration, of sorts. While some of the family's uncertainty was put to rest, more uncertainty was added. Jim's blog shares the struggles and triumphs associated with autism.

Just a Lil Blog's posts include an update on life with autism, how Lily's growth and weight has entered a healthy range, and details of a rough patch the family experienced.

