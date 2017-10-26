

Menopause blogs provide educational information, tips, and support from both healthcare professionals and women going through it. Menopause blogs provide educational information, tips, and support from both healthcare professionals and women going through it.

Many women experience uncomfortable symptoms that result from the hormonal changes involved in menopause. We have chosen the top menopause blogs, written by both healthcare professionals and women who have gone through it, that educate, support, and inspire.

Each day in the United States, around 6,000 women reach menopause. The number of women who will be over the age of 55 by the year 2020 is an estimated 46 million.

Menopause is the period that marks the end of a woman's menstrual cycles, and it usually happens between the ages of 40 and 50 years. The average age for menopause among U.S. women is 51. A woman is deemed to have reached menopause when monthly periods have stopped for around 12 consecutive months.

A significant part of menopause is a decrease in estrogen levels, which can cause symptoms such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and night sweats. While some women go through menopause with little or no symptoms, around 75 percent of women experience the symptoms above during the time that leads up to menopause, or perimenopause.

Despite 55 percent of women not doing anything to treat their symptoms during menopause, many treatments can ease your symptoms and help to manage the chronic diseases that occur with aging.

Menopause blogs are a useful source of advice, tips, and anecdotes from healthcare professionals and women who are in the midst of perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause. Here are Medical News Today's 10 best menopause blogs.

Ellen Dolgen

Ellen Dolgen is a blogger, author, speaker, and health, wellness, and menopause advocate. She has dedicated the past decade to "sharing the keys to the menopause kingdom" with the goal of empowering women to promote their health.

Ellen educates women about perimenopause and menopause in a style that entertains while providing them with a roadmap to help address their menopausal journey.

Her blog Menopausal Mondays is designed as "The Girlfriend's Guide" to survive and thrive during the menopause years. She includes articles such as the link between osteoporosis and menopause and how to maintain your bone health, tips for hot flash relief, and myths that are connected with menopause and sex.

Visit Ellen Dolgen's blog.

Menopause Goddess

Lynette Sheppard is the creator of the blog Menopause Goddess. She says that the menopause turned her life upside down and disrupted her life as a writer, artist, consultant, and loving spouse.

Together with her many goddesses, Lynette provides health resources, advice, guides to help women through menopause, and a community for women to share their life changes.

Posts on the Menopause Goddess include details of a hormone that is linked to menopausal weight gain, natural relief for menopause-related insomnia, and how to tackle hormonal mood swings.

Visit the Menopause Goddess blog.

MiddlesexMD

Dr. Barb DePree is a gynecologist, and she has been a women's health provider for almost 30 years and a specialist in the area of menopausal care for the past 10 years.

Dr. DePree started MiddlesexMD to share clinically sound information and guides with women going through menopause. Her mission is for the blog to be a safe and comfortable place where women can learn, understand, and talk about sex at menopause and beyond.

The MiddlesexMD blog explores a range of topics, such as whether or not vitamins will be effective for hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms, how late menopause is, overall, a good thing, and news of a new drug for painful sex.

Visit the MiddlesexMD blog.

University of Rochester Medical Center

The University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) is one of the top academic medical centers in the U.S. The URMC have a mission to improve the health of the community through transformative approaches to education, research, and compassionate care.

The URMC's menoPAUSE Blog often reports on the advances in our understanding of the process and management of menopause. The blog discusses all areas of the menopause transition and draws from information generated by experts in the field of menopause.

Recent articles on menoPAUSE Blog include the story of progesterone: from the first occurrence of menstruation to menopause, the window of health opportunity that unfolds during perimenopause, and information on menopause, metabolism, and visceral fat accumulation.

Visit the URMC menoPAUSE Blog.

Red Hot Mamas

Red Hot Mamas is the creation of Karen Giblin. She started the blog after having undergone a total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral oophorectomy. Although Karen was prepared for her surgery, she was not prepared for the disrupting symptoms of menopause that she would experience after the surgery.

Red Hot Mamas aims to address the confusion that surrounds menopause by providing medically sound and evidence-based information, along with plenty of support, for women who feel frightened, anxious, or embarrassed about their symptoms.

Recent articles on the blog include steps on how to take time for yourself during menopause, how to deal with urinary incontinence as an inevitable side effect of menopause, and solutions for better sleep during menopause.

Visit the Red Hot Mamas blog.

Menopausal Mother

Marcia Kester Doyle is the Menopausal Mother. She is a wife, mother to four children, and grandparent to one. Marcia comes from south Florida, "the land of surf and sun, hurricanes and incredible concoctions made with rum."

Menopausal Mother shares reflections on the good, bad, and ugly sides of the mayhem caused by menopause. She invites you into her world, which she fondly labels as "the nuthouse," to experience rogue humor at its finest.

Posts by Menopausal Mother include content such as how to be a hipster despite your advanced age, a husband's perspective on the ways that menopause has changed his wife, and what you need to know about menopause and foot pain.

Visit the Menopausal Mother blog.

Friend For The Ride

Barbara Younger writes the blog Friend For The Ride. She began her blog after hitting a wall when looking for information from friends when she started going through menopause. While some of Barbara's friends remembered some of the symptoms, it appeared as though most had gone onto the next stage of life without remembering the specifics.

Barbara provides encouraging words for women on the menopause roller coaster ride. She blogs about everything related to menopause, from night sweats to food cravings, and other aspects of womanhood.

The Friend For The Ride blog covers subject matter such as reasons that Barbara is happy and sad that her periods have ended, menopause tips for fairy godmothers, and mindfulness and menopause.

Visit the Friend For The Ride blog.

Menopause Sisters

The Menopause Sisters include Laura Dankof, Nancy Munro, Angie Buskhol, and Colleen Otto, who are four sisters from Iowa. They strive to help women who are hit with physical and mental stress during the menopausal stage of their life.

Menopause Sisters provides health information on symptom relief tips, treatment options, and the root causes behind the symptoms. Whether you are experiencing discomfort from the symptoms of menopause or want to reduce your risk of symptoms of hormonal imbalances, the Menopause Sisters are there to give support.

Some recent posts on the blog include why perimenopausal and menopausal women experience stronger body odor and bad breath, whether menopause makes you feel more emotional, and a discussion on relief from hot flashes and night sweats.

Visit the Menopause Sisters blog.

Menopause Taylor

Dr. Barbara Taylor is the woman behind the blog Menopause Taylor. She is an obstetrician and gynecologist who retired from practice due to severe arthritis.

Dr. Taylor's passion is helping women, with a focus on menopause. She feels that educational and support services for women before, during, and after menopause are inadequate, and her ultimate goal is to provide services that empower women to manage their menopause, their way.

Articles on Menopause Taylor include the menopausal window of opportunity, the menopause from a male's perspective, and how menopause is not about hot flashes; it is about heart attacks.

Visit the Menopause Taylor blog.

The North American Menopause Society

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) are a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting women's health and quality of life, both during and beyond menopause, and healthy aging.

The NAMS MenoPause Blog strives to deliver the most recent and interesting information about midlife health and menopause.

The latest content posted on the MenoPause Blog includes weight loss strategies in menopause, new information about hot flashes, and the reasons why men do not have menopause.

Visit the NAMS MenoPause Blog.