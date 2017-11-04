Chronic kidney disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. But a new study suggests a simple strategy that may help patients with the condition to improve their survival: drink more coffee.

Researchers found that patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who consumed the highest amounts of caffeine saw their mortality risk cut by almost a quarter, compared with those who consumed the lowest amounts.

Study co-author Dr. Bigotte Vieira, of the Centro Hospitalar Lisboa Norte in Portugal, and colleagues recently presented their findings at Kidney Week 2017 — the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held in New Orleans, LA.

CKD is a progressive condition wherein the kidneys gradually lose their ability to filter water and waste products from the blood. Over time, CKD may progress to kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, making kidney transplantation or dialysis the only treatment options.

It is estimated that more than 30 million adults in the U.S. have CKD, and around 661,000 U.S. individuals have kidney failure.