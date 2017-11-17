A pinched nerve occurs when pressure or force is put on an area of a nerve, causing it to send warning signals to the brain. These signals include pain, numbness, and weakness.

In this article, learn about how to reduce the symptoms of a pinched nerve and how to prevent them in the future.

Symptoms

The warning signals sent by a pinched nerve may cause a few different symptoms in the body, especially in the area around the nerve.



A pinched nerve may cause weakness, pain, tingling, or numbess. A pinched nerve may cause weakness, pain, tingling, or numbess.

Signs and symptoms of a pinched nerve include:

tingling

burning

numbness

pain

muscle weakness

stinging pain, such as pins and needles

the area may feel it has "fallen asleep"

Symptoms may also be worse while lying down or just after waking up.

A pinched nerve also puts a person more at risk for other problems. Symptoms of sciatica, tennis elbow, and carpal tunnel syndrome may appear in people with a pinched nerve.

Pinched nerves can occur anywhere in the body happen most often in the neck, back, elbows, and wrists.

Ten home remedies for a pinched nerve

There are a variety of ways a person can relieve the pain of a pinched nerve at home.

1. Extra sleep and rest



Resting the area and getting adequate sleep may help to treat symptoms. Resting the area and getting adequate sleep may help to treat symptoms.

Sleep is essential for a healing nerve. The body repairs itself during sleep, so giving it more time to do so may help reduce symptoms quicker.

In many cases, resting the affected area and getting extra sleep is enough to allow the pinched nerve to heal on its own.

While treating a pinched nerve, it is also important not to overuse the nerve. Nerve damage can be made worse by overuse. A person with a pinched nerve should avoid any movements that irritate the nerve. They should also try to sleep in a position that relieves the pressure on the nerve.

2. Change of posture

A pinched nerve may be caused by or made worse by poor posture. Sitting or standing with an incorrect posture for extended periods puts unnecessary stress on the body, which may damage the spine and muscles, leading to a pinched nerve.

Using cushions, adjustable chairs, and neck rests when sitting may help relieve pressure and allow the nerve to heal.

3. Ergonomic workstation

People dealing with pinched nerves could try making changes in their workstation.

Using an ergonomic mouse and keyboard may help reduce pressure in the hands and wrists. Raising a computer monitor to eye level may help reduce neck pain and symptoms of text neck.

Using a standing workstation can help keep the spine moving and flexible, which could reduce back pain.

Ergonomic workstations have a range of positional options, suitable for many types of pinched nerve.

The best way to find the right position is for an individual to experiment with the settings to see which position relieves pressure.

4. Pain relieving medications

Over-the-counter pain medications may also help with a pinched nerve. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and aspirin, can help reduce swelling and relieve pain in cases of minor pinched nerves.

As with any drug, it is important to consult a doctor for dosage recommendations and any potential interactions before using NSAIDs.

5. Stretching and yoga

Gentle stretching and yoga may help relieve tension and pressure in the area. It is important not to stretch too deeply, as this may make symptoms worse.

If a person experiences any pain or discomfort while exercising, they should stop immediately to avoid damaging the nerve any further.

6. Massage or physical therapy

Having a massage may also help reduce physical pain and stress. Applying gentle pressure around the affected area may help relieve tension, and a full body massage can help the muscles relax.

Deep tissue massages may not be a good idea because the extra pressure may make the symptoms worse.

Physical therapy, using a combination of exercise, massage, and gentle stretches, can help relieve symptoms.

7. Splint

If it is possible, wearing a splint on the affected area can help prevent further damage and help the nerve heal. This is a standard treatment for pinched nerves in the hands and wrists.

Many people also sleep with the splint on to prevent any irritation in the night and help them sleep. The splint will help take pressure off the nerve.

8. Elevate the legs

People with pinched nerves in the back may find relief by elevating their legs to remove any pressure from the spine.

A person can achieve this by putting a few pillows under their knees, so their legs are at a 45° degree angle to the body.

9. Ice and heat packs

Alternating between heat and ice packs can help reduce swelling and inflammation in many cases. The combination of hot and cold increases the circulation of fresh blood to the area, which may help relieve pain.

Hold an ice pack over the affected area for about 15 minutes at a time, three times a day to help reduce inflammation. Heat pads can be applied for a longer period, up to 1 hour, three times a day.

10. Lifestyle changes

In the long-term, adding a low-impact exercise, such as walking, swimming, or bicycling, to a daily regimen may help reduce symptoms and keep the body in shape. Losing extra weight can help reduce pressure on the nerves, and the added mobility from a regular workout may reduce inflammation.

Stretching before or after low-impact exercises can help keep the body flexible and reduce pressure and inflammation near the nerves.

Causes of pinched nerves



Taking steps to improve posture while sitting or standing may help to relieve pain. Taking steps to improve posture while sitting or standing may help to relieve pain.

A pinched nerve typically happens when a nerve is damaged and cannot send regular signals to the brain, which may cause feelings of numbness and tingling.

A pinched nerve can happen for a range of reasons. A herniated disc or bone spurs that are compressing the nerve may cause it. It may also be caused by arthritis in the area.

Also, certain activities and habits can cause a pinched nerve. Sitting, standing, or walking with poor posture may contribute to a pinched nerve.

Injuries from sports or repetitive actions may compress a nerve. Extra pressure and weight caused by obesity may also lead to pinched nerves.

When to see a doctor

A pinched nerve is sending warning signs to the brain, so it is important that people listen to them. Anyone feeling pain from a pinched nerve that continues after regular treatments or lasts for more than a few days should report it to a doctor.

There are a few symptoms that require medical attention as soon as possible, including:

a pinched nerve affecting the bladder

an inability to grip objects or a tendency to drop things

nerve damage that causes a limb or area of the body to give out or collapse

Doctors may request imaging tests, such as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or a computerized axial tomography (CAT) scan, to get a better picture of the nerves and how they are affected. This will help narrow down treatment options, which include painkillers or corticosteroids, physical therapy, or, in severe cases, surgery.

Surgical treatment comes with its risks and complications, so anyone considering surgery should work directly with their doctor to find a treatment plan that is right for their personal needs.

Outlook

Most pinched nerves are temporary and easily treated at home. Persistent symptoms may be a sign of more serious damage that requires medical care.

Pinched nerves are mostly avoidable, and a good self-care routine can help reduce inflammation and keep pressure from building up around the nerves.