Blogs that specialize in ADHD can provide educational information, advice, and support for those with the disorder and their friends and family, and tips on day-to-day living with ADHD. We have selected the best blogs for the disorder.

ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is a condition that includes a combination of persistent behavioral symptoms, such as attention difficulties, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.

ADHD affects around 11 percent of children aged between 4 and 17 years in the United States and often continues into adulthood.

Children with ADHD may struggle with poor performance at school, low self-esteem, and have trouble with relationships. Adults with ADHD may have problems with organization and prioritizing, time management, and multitasking. They may also experience difficulties with focusing, frustration, mood swings, and coping with stress.

Although there is no cure for ADHD, treatments can help to reduce symptoms and improve functioning. Treatments often include education, training, psychological counseling, and medications.

ADHD blogs can provide strategies, recommendations, and suggestions for coping with daily tasks from both experts and those with the disorder, wirth the aim of empowering their readers.

Here are Medical News Today's top 10 blogs for ADHD.

ADHD Kids Rock

Jeff Rasmussen has just graduated from high school and is the creator of the website ADHD Kids Rock. Jeff was diagnosed with ADHD in Grade 7 and says that his biggest dream is to change the world for children, who, like him, "are punished daily for having ADHD."

Jeff had many bad experiences at school as a result of his ADHD. Before he started taking medication, his teachers would take away his recess, gym classes, and suspend him from school. Through the ADHD Kids Rock blog, Jeff shares his experiences, strategies, and stories for kids, parents, teachers, and others about living with ADHD.

Recent posts on the blog include how summer camp is not all fun and games for kids with ADHD, how to avoid fights when faced with an angry bully who is out to prove a point, and why video games can be more helpful than you think for those with ADHD.

The ADHD Homestead

Jaclyn Paul is a stay-at-home mom and writer for the blog The ADHD Homestead. Jaclyn and her husband share a home, a preschooler, and a diagnosis of ADHD.

Jaclyn says, "It's possible to calm the chaos!" Despite having ADHD, Jaclyn has created a satisfying life and a peaceful home for her and her family. Jaclyn achieved this by treating her ADHD, learning about her brain, and figuring out what works best to keep her home, relationships, and schedule under control.

Through her blog, The ADHD Homestead, Jaclyn shows others how to live happily with ADHD. Featured posts include how to handle kin-keeping when you are a woman with ADHD, how to make sure you catch all the important details when you read, and using music and songs to help with poor memory.

A Splintered Mind

Douglas Cootey is the man behind A Splintered Mind blog. He has been blogging about mental health on the site since 2005. Douglas began blogging to primarily overcome the stigma of his ADHD and depression and talk about his conditions more openly without feeling shame.

Douglas also aims to reach out to others who are experiencing similar issues, to not only share how ADHD and depression affect him but also to learn how it affects others by reading their comments and emails.

A Splintered Mind gives an honest and sometimes humorous account of life with ADHD. Posts include a trip to the doctor's office on the wrong day and how to prevent that from happening next time, tips to slay ADHD tardiness, and how to overcome an overwhelming sense of underachievement.

Raised on Ritalin

Raised on Ritalin is the blog of Tyler Page. Tyler was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 8 years old and says that it was just before his 9th birthday that he started medication and "became a hard drug user."

Now in his 40s, Tyler is an artist who is based in Minneapolis. With the use of written posts and cartoon drawings, the Raised on Ritalin blog explores ADHD, treatments for the condition, and details of how ADHD has affected his life and the lives of his family. He has even released a graphic novel on his personal ADHD story.

Comic book posts on the blog include how cycling has helped with ADHD, how making comics clicked with the way Tyler's brain works, and how Tyler's ADHD education and research has changed the way he approaches his life.

ADHD Roller Coaster

Gina Pera is an "accidental adult ADHD expert" and writer of the blog ADHD Roller Coaster. Gina entered into the field of ADHD by chance after reading a book about the brain at the library, which changed her life, her husband's life, and the lives of others.

In the book, Gina read about a condition called adult ADHD, which struck a chord with her and suddenly gave her a clue as to why her and her then-fiancée, a molecular biologist, constantly drove each other crazy. Gina's husband was diagnosed with ADHD many years into their relationship, and she began to think that perhaps other couples could be in the same boat.

Gina has spent 17 years on a mission to reduce suffering and elevate the conversation around adult ADHD. Her latest blog posts include six ADHD management tools and strategies, the high cost of using fear-based management for ADHD, and whether ADHD can affect sense of smell.

Totally ADD

Totally ADD is dedicated to supporting adults with ADHD and individuals affected by ADHD, such as family, employers, and healthcare professionals. Totally ADD's mission is to liberate those with ADHD from fear, shame, and stigma so that they can create a life that they love.

The Totally ADD team is made up of individuals with ADD or people who are affected by it. They offer knowledge, social interaction, and a healthy dose of humor in their posts. The information on the site is reliable and presented in a way that is both memorable and fun.

Articles on the blog include strengths that are common to people with ADHD, whether ADD adults experience low self-esteem, and how to find out if you have ADHD.

An ADD Woman

Brenda Nicholson is the creator of An ADD Woman. Around 30 years ago, Brenda realized that her son had ADHD and has been passionate about helping others to figure out how to live their best life with ADHD ever since. Brenda was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 42, and her two daughters also have ADHD.

Brenda is an ADD coach and has been working with many women and young adults with ADHD since the year 2000. Brenda says that she is living proof that it is possible to live a full life with ADHD and that starts with understanding your ADHD and taking good care of yourself.

An ADD Woman includes ADHD-related posts such as whether women with ADHD are confident, how to be organized and get stuff done, and the things you can manage to get done around the house in 5 minutes or less.

ImpactADHD

ImpactADHD is a space for parents of children with ADHD to receive vital support, coaching, and solutions. ImpactADHD point out that while many parents put everyone else before themselves, empowering yourself is the best possible way to empower your children.

ImpactADHD provide coaching to help parents remove obstacles and work toward success and satisfaction. They teach how to set realistic, attainable goals and how to communicate more effectively to reach a happier path of parenting.

The blog is categorized into overcoming school challenges, organizing life and family, maintaining healthy relationships, and managing emotions and impulses. Posts include how to help your child concentrate, some simple tricks to manage the morning madness, and how to create a relationship of trust with your child.

ADD Consults

Terry Matlen is a psychotherapist, ADHD coach specializing in ADHD in women, and is the founder of ADD Consults. Terry has ADHD, as does one of her two children.

Terry is passionate about raising awareness of the unique challenges that women with ADHD face and the issues they experience when their children are also diagnosed with ADHD. She is a nationally recognized speaker on the topic of ADHD and a Senior Certified Coach.

Blog posts on ADD Consults cover a range of ADHD topics, such as steps to take to make your relationship less destructive, tips on how to stay connected and become a better listener, and strategies to help families affected by ADHD improve relationships, self-esteem, and life in general.

Untapped Brilliance

Jacqueline Sinfield is an ADHD coach for adults and educates adults with ADHD how to manage their ADHD naturally through her site Untapped Brilliance.

Jacqueline always dreamed of being a nurse and pursued a career path practicing nursing until she realized her real passion was in speaking with patients and their families. She proceeded to take a career shift in psychology and coaching.

The Untapped Brilliance blog covers subjects such as ideas of what to include on your ADHD "don't do" list, ways to eliminate afternoon crashes for those with ADHD, and facts about ADHD and shame.

