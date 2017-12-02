An interesting new study has uncovered a compound that could be a candidate for the prevention and treatment of psoriasis: a synthetic form of vanilla extract, known as vanillin.

Researchers found that administering higher doses of vanillin to mouse models of psoriasis for 1 week led to a significant reduction in skin inflammation, compared with psoriatic mice that did not receive the compound or had lower doses.

Study co-author Chien-Yun Hsiang, of China Medical University Hospital in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

Psoriasis is a chronic disease triggered by an overactive immune system, which accelerates the production of new skin cells and causes inflammation. This leads to red, itchy, and flaky skin, particularly on the elbows, knees, scalp, hands, and feet.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, around 7.5 million people in the United States have psoriasis. Around 20 percent of these individuals have moderate to severe psoriasis, in which the condition covers at least 5 percent of their body.

Topical treatments may help to reduce skin inflammation for people with mild to moderate psoriasis. For individuals with a more severe form of the disease, a combination of topical and oral treatments may be required, as well as light therapy.

The new study from Hsiang and team suggests that vanillin may not only help to reduce symptoms of psoriasis, but it could also help to prevent them, by targeting the inflammatory proteins that trigger the condition.