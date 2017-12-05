New research has uncovered a gene responsible for creating a protein that may help melanoma to grow and spread. Targeting this protein may change melanoma therapies to hopefully yield better results than the existing ones.

The new research was led by Craig J. Ceol, Ph.D., an assistant professor of molecular medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) in Boston. The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Although not as common as other forms of skin cancer, melanoma grows and spreads more quickly.

In fact, melanoma only accounts for around 1 percent of all skin cancers. However, as Coel explains, it “is an aggressive cancer and the most deadly form of skin cancer.”

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimate that 87,110 new cases of melanoma were diagnosed in 2017, and that 9,730 people have died from the disease.

“Although new therapies have shown effectiveness against melanoma, a majority of patients either do not respond to these therapies or develop resistance,” explains Ceol.

But the new findings bring much-needed hope. Ceol and his team discovered a gene that plays a key role in the advancement of melanoma, and the results may lead to a new drug target that could one day change therapeutic practices for this aggressive form of skin cancer.

The gene encodes a protein called GDF6, which is active during the development of the embryo. GDF6 is part of a class of proteins called “growth differentiation factors,” which are so named as they help cells to grow by dividing as well as help stem cells to differentiate into specific types of cell during the development of an embryo.