A hiatal hernia occurs when part of the stomach enters the chest cavity through a hole in the diaphragm. Usually, a hiatal hernia does not cause noticeable symptoms.

Researchers are not sure why they develop, but hiatal hernias are very common, estimated to impact up to 60 percent of people by the age of 60.

The primary symptom of a hiatal hernia is indigestion; certain foods and lifestyle habits can increase a person's chances of experiencing uncomfortable symptoms.

Unless a person has an unusually severe and problematic hiatal hernia, the best way for them to reduce or prevent symptoms is to make dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

Foods to eat



Leafy green vegetables should be included in a hiatal hernia diet.

Non- or low-acidic foods will reduce the likelihood and severity of hiatal hernia symptoms. The best food choices for people with hiatal hernias are non-acidic, minimally processed, and contain dietary fiber.

There are some exceptions for those who have food intolerances. Elimination diets may be helpful for optimal improvement in symptoms.

Safe foods to eat may include:

leafy greens

beans and peas

whole grains

lean proteins, including tofu and fish

whole nuts and seeds

non-citrus fruits and juices

artichoke and asparagus

cinnamon

ginger

low-fat, non-sweetened dairy products

cardamom

coriander

apple cider vinegar

non-caffeinated teas, especially green teas

Fermented or cultured foods that are rich in probiotics (acid-neutralizing stomach bacteria) may also help reduce hiatal hernia symptoms.

Popular fermented foods include:

unsweetened yogurt

pickles

kimchi

kefir

quark

sauerkraut

kombucha

cheese

miso

tofu

tempeh

buttermilk

natto

It is important to note that consuming processed sugar alongside probiotics may be counterproductive. Sugar supports the growth of stomach microbes that destroy and consume probiotics.

This means that probiotic ice creams, juices, yogurts, sweetened protein powders, and gummies are typically not a good source of probiotics.

Foods to avoid



Tomatoes and onions should be avoided as they will aggravate a hiatal hernia.

Avoiding certain foods might help reduce and prevent symptoms of indigestion, including heartburn, bloating, gas, and regurgitation.

It is best for people with a hiatal hernia to stay away from foods that are acidic, rich, oily, or contain preservatives.

Foods to avoid may include:

fried or oily foods

fatty foods

red meat

caffeine

alcohol

cocoa and chocolate

tomatoes and tomato sauces

soft drinks and carbonated drinks

most types of mint, such as peppermint and spearmint

candies

sweetened juices or teas

high amounts of cooking oils

garlic, onions, green onions, shallots, scallions, leeks, and chives

cucumbers

high-fat dairy products

salty foods

deli meats

pre-prepared or fast foods

bread and cereals

Lifestyle tips

Aside from diet, a person could try making some lifestyle adjustments to help manage their hiatal hernia symptoms.

Lifestyle tips for treating hiatal hernia symptoms include:

staying hydrated

keeping a log of trigger foods and avoiding them

eating frequent, smaller snacks and meals spread throughout the day

eating slowly and drinking plenty of fluids with meals

getting enough dietary fiber

avoiding non-clear liquids within 3 hours before bed

avoiding eating before exercise

avoiding bending over or laying down within 3 hours of eating

wearing loose-fitting clothing

maintaining a healthy body weight

using a wedge pillow to elevate the head 8 to 10 inches while sleeping, making it harder for stomach acid to travel up the esophagus (food pipe)

quitting smoking

taking probiotics

eating whole foods instead of processed or refined foods

exercising moderately for at least 20 minutes daily

avoiding fried foods

using small amounts of healthful cooking oils, such as coconut, rice, and olive oil

avoiding being too hungry or too full

Drinking a small amount of diluted apple cider vinegar at the beginning of meals may also help reduce symptoms.

Managing stress and practicing stress-reducing strategies, such as walking, being in nature, mindfulness, meditation, or yoga, may help a person feel better.

A person can also take over-the-counter antacids, though long-term use does carry risks.

Hiatal hernia and dietary changes



A doctor may prescribe medication to ease indigestion symptoms. A doctor may prescribe medication to ease indigestion symptoms.

Indigestion is the primary and often the only symptom of a hiatal hernia. Most of the more serious health complications associated with the condition occur because of untreated chronic indigestion.

These complications include esophageal scarring and internal bleeding.

Diet plays a significant role in the development, severity, and length of hiatal hernia symptoms. But aside from causing inflammation and irritation, researchers are not sure how and why certain foods cause a hiatal hernia to develop.

Most of the studies exploring the connection between diet and indigestion have focused on gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition that may lead to a hiatal hernia.

When to see a doctor

A person should seek medical attention for indigestion that lasts longer than 3 consecutive days.

A doctor should also assess heartburn, abdominal pain, bloating, gas or regurgitation that does not improve with the use of antacids, dietary changes, and lifestyle adjustments.

Hiatal hernias can cause serious health risks, including esophageal damage and associated internal bleeding, though this is rare.

A doctor can prescribe medications designed to treat indigestion that can reduce discomfort and improve the overall quality of life for people with hiatal hernias. However, making lifestyle and diet changes is often the best first step as there is unlikely to be any side effects.

Sometimes, if a hiatal hernia causes particularly bothersome symptoms, surgery may be necessary.