According to the latest study on trypophobia — a fear of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes — it may not be a phobia after all. The negative response seems to be driven by disgust rather than fear. Share on Pinterest How do you feel about this image? Trypophobia is not currently recognized by the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as a mental disorder. However, within forum discussions and social media threads, thousands of people admit to feeling distinct discomfort when they see clusters of holes. These people might be disturbed by the sight of honeycomb or lotus seed heads (such as those in the image). Some of us even feel queasy in the presence of aerated chocolate. Researchers led by Stella Lourenco, a psychologist at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, decided to dig deeper into trypophobia and asked why it might occur. Specifically, the team wanted to get to grips with the physiological and psychological drivers of this rather odd — and currently unofficial — phobia. Their results are published this week in the journal PeerJ. Though the word “trypophobia” may not be particularly familiar, Lourenco says, “The phenomenon, which likely has an evolutionary basis, may be more common than we realize.”

Fear and disgust Both fear and disgust impart an evolutionary advantage — fear helps us to avoid peckish predators, while disgust steers us away from eating perished plums. These negative emotions are certainly psychological bedfellows, but they’re also distinct entities. Over the years, since Darwin’s time, the similarities and differences between fear and disgust have been debated. It is now established that the physiological responses are different: fear activates the sympathetic nervous system, and disgust triggers the parasympathetic nervous system. The sympathetic nervous system prepares the body for threat or injury by increasing heart rate and contracting muscles. The parasympathetic nervous system controls general body functions at rest, making muscles relax and heart rate decrease.

Repeating patterns and primal fears The first question to ask is why groups of holes and irregular repeating patterns are frightening to our primal, caveman brains. Some psychologists believe that the high contrast seen in trypophobia-inducing images is similar to patterns found on some dangerous animals, such as snakes. It has been argued that this similarity could be the driving force behind the negative response. “We’re an incredibly visual species. Low-level visual properties can convey a lot of meaningful information. These visual cues allow us to make immediate inferences — whether we see part of a snake in the grass or a whole snake — and react quickly to potential danger.” Lead study author Vladislav Ayzenberg, graduate student in Lourenco’s laboratory If we spot a snake (or snake-like object) in the grass, it triggers our so-called “fight or flight” response, which is mediated by the sympathetic nervous system and readies our body for imminent danger.