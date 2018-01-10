HIV therapy involves a combination of drugs that must be taken once or twice daily, making treatment adherence challenging for many people. But researchers may have found a solution to this problem, in the form of a pill that only needs to be taken once per week. Share on Pinterest Researchers have developed a pill for HIV that would only need to be taken once weekly. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital — both located in Boston, MA — have developed an ingestible capsule that can slowly release 1 week’s worth of antiretroviral drugs. The team’s novel creation has the potential to transform HIV therapy, as it means that people may only need to take a single pill once every week, rather than multiple medications every day. Co-lead study author Robert Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT, and his colleagues believe that their “pillbox in a capsule” could combat the current problem of adherence to antiretroviral therapy; research has indicated that up to 30 percent of people with HIV fail to stick to their treatment regimen. Langer and his colleagues recently reported the details of their new creation in the journal Nature Communications.

HIV and antiretroviral therapy HIV is a virus that attacks and destroys immune cells that are important for staving off infection and disease. If left untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS, wherein a person’s immune system is so severely damaged that they become vulnerable to serious illnesses. In 2016, there were around 36.7 million people across the globe living with HIV or AIDS. Of these individuals, around 1.8 million were newly infected. Just 30 years ago, HIV was considered by many as a death sentence. Today, the virus can be successfully managed with antiretroviral drugs, which work by reducing the level of HIV in the body. A combination of different antiretroviral drugs must be taken every day in order for treatment to be successful, but patients can find it hard to stick to such a regimen. “One of the main barriers to treating and preventing HIV is adherence,” notes the study’s co-author Giovanni Traverso, of the MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. “The ability to make doses less frequent stands to improve adherence and make a significant impact at the patient level.” “These slow-release dosage systems perform equal or better than the current daily doses for HIV treatment in preclinical models,” he adds.

Building the ‘pillbox in a capsule’ With this in mind, the researchers decided to build on an idea that first emerged in 2016, which was an ingestible capsule that could remain in the stomach for 2 weeks and deliver drugs. In a previous study, Langer and his colleagues demonstrated how the capsule could help to treat malaria by slowly releasing controlled doses of the malaria drug ivermectin. For their latest study, the team looked at whether the capsule could be effective for the treatment of HIV, but some design changes were required. The original capsule consisted of six arms made of a single, strong polymer. Each arm was loaded with drugs and folded in. After ingestion, the arms folded out and released the drugs. For the treatment of HIV, however, the capsule would need to be able to release different drugs at different rates — something that the original design did not allow. As such, the team adapted the design. The main structure of the new capsule is still built from a single, strong polymer, but each of the six arms can hold a different medication, thanks to the addition of “release polymers.” “In a way, it’s like putting a pillbox in a capsule. Now you have chambers for every day of the week on a single capsule,” says Traverso.