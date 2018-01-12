Anxiety disorders are common across the United States, thought to affect around 40 million adults each year. However, as if these feelings of worry and fear aren’t enough to contend with, a new study suggests that older people who have worsening anxiety symptoms may be more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have linked increasing anxiety symptoms in older age to higher levels of a protein linked to Alzheimer’s.

Researchers found that increasing symptoms of anxiety were linked to higher levels of beta-amyloid, which is a protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease, in the brains of older people with normal cognitive functioning.

First study author Dr. Nancy Donovan, who is a geriatric psychiatrist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, and team say that the results suggest that a rise in the sypmtoms of anxiety could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s.

The findings were recently published in The American Journal of Psychiatry.

Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia characterized by problems with memory and thinking, as well as changes in behavior.

It is estimated that around 5.5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s, of whom around 5.4 million are over the age of 65.

The precise causes of Alzheimer’s disease remain unclear, but scientists believe that beta-amyloid plays a key role. This is a protein that can form “plaques,” which have been found to block nerve cell communication in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

These plaques are considered to be a hallmark of the disease, and research has suggested that an increase in beta-amyloid levels can occur up to 10 years before the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

According to the new study, anxiety could play a significant role in increased beta-amyloid levels among older adults.