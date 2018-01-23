A new study gains fresh insight by approaching from an interesting direction; the researchers set out to understand whether or not being bilingual might provide improved cognitive flexibility in children with ASD.

Despite the prevalence and years of research, there are still several unanswered questions about how and why ASD develops, and how best to manage it. Researchers are looking at these queries from all angles.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a growing concern in the United States, affecting an estimated 1 in 68 children .

In the first study of its kind, scientists show that bilingual children with autism spectrum disorders can switch mental gears more easily than those who can only speak one language.

There is growing evidence to suggest that being bilingual enhances executive functions , which are a set of cognitive processes including attentional control, inhibiting behavior, and working memory.

Executive functions also include cognitive flexibility, referred to as set-shifting. This is the topic of interest in the current study.

The improvement in executive function is believed to happen because using two languages means that a person has to switch between mental modes smoothly and quickly. Over time, with practice, this switching of linguistic systems may limber up overall cognitive performance.

Although there have been a number of studies investigating improvements in executive function in people who are bilingual, not all have found a significant effect.

Also, some researchers assign any reported improvements in cognitive flexibility to other factors, such as socioeconomic group or better memory skills. There remains much discussion on the matter.

Children with ASD tend to find it harder to “switch gears” when changing tasks, as their cognitive flexibility is impaired. Some of the common features of ASD mirror this issue. For instance, they tend to have a narrower focus, a desire to keep things unchanged, and inflexible daily routines.

The authors of the current study wanted to discover whether being bilingual is of benefit to children with ASD, as far as cognitive flexibility is concerned.

The authors set out the question they want to answer: “Can being bilingual mitigate the set-shifting impairment observed in children with ASD?”