New research presents the simulation of a system that predicts the onset of a migraine attack with a remarkably high degree of accuracy. Being able to foresee a migraine can help to relieve or even prevent the pain altogether.

Migraines are reported to affect over 14 percent of people in the United States, with 1 in 7 adults being affected each year, and women being twice as likely to develop them than men.

While migraines do tend to go away on their own, the pain is often excruciating, and the need for remedies is dire.

The World Health Organization (WHO) report that migraine now is the “sixth highest cause worldwide of years lost due to disability.”

Although drugs help to relieve the pain, the fact that people have to wait until they feel the first signs of a migraine often reduces the effectiveness of the painkillers.

But now, a team of Spanish-based researchers have simulated a migraine prediction system that could soon improve the lives of people affected by migraines.

Josué Pagán Ortiz, of the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid in Spain, and his colleagues designed the system, and they presented it at the Summer Simulation Conference, held in Seattle, WA.

The scientists have now carried out a simulation using real patient data, presenting a real scenario for the prediction of migraines. The findings were published in the journal Future Generation Computer Systems.

Knowing when an attack will strike can drastically improve the effectiveness of the painkillers, the researchers explain, helping patients to stop the pain.