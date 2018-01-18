If you are living with an eating disorder, you are not alone. Blogs written by others going through similar experiences and even healthcare professionals specializing in eating disorders are available to provide advice and support.



Eating disorder blogs provide information and support from people who are on the road to recovery from an eating disorder. Eating disorder blogs provide information and support from people who are on the road to recovery from an eating disorder.

In the United States, at least 30 million people of all ages and genders are affected by an eating disorder.

Eating disorders are serious and sometimes fatal conditions associated with a person's eating behavior. Over time, they adversely impact health, emotions, and the ability to function in everyday life tasks.

The most common types of eating disorder are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorders. Eating disorders often involve obsessively focusing on weight, body shape, and food, which leads to dangerous eating behaviors and complications.

Severe and long-lasting eating disorders can raise the risk of significant medical issues, problems with development and growth, anxiety and depression, social and relationship problems, and suicidal thoughts and behavior.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, at least one person dies every 62 minutes due to an eating disorder.

Getting help for an eating disorder can be daunting. It can be very helpful to read blogs about other people's experiences and see that despite their struggles and challenges, they have come out the other side.

Medical News Today have chosen the 10 best blogs for eating disorders.

Eating Disorder Hope

Eating Disorder Hope aim to offer information, resources, and hope to people with eating disorders, their friends and family, and healthcare providers. The organization was founded in 2005 with support from professors and other associations that specialize in the area.

Eating Disorder Hope's mission is to encourage an appreciation of uniqueness and value, unrelated to appearance or achievement. Ultimately, they hope to inspire people to embrace life, pursue recovery, and end behaviors linked to eating disorders.

Recent posts on their blog include whether eating disorder treatment works, a comparison of orthorexia and anorexia, and the connection between female athletes and anorexia.

Visit the Eating Disorder Hope blog.

Walden Behavioral Care

Walden Behavioral Care provide tailored, comprehensive, and convenient treatment for eating disorders and the associated behavioral conditions.

Walden Behavioral Care have worked with more than 15,000 people of all genders, ages, and backgrounds since 2003 to treat conditions such as anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, and other specified feeding or eating disorders (OSFED).

Posts on the Walden eating disorders blog include ways to tune out body-focused messaging, how to identify if your loved one has an eating disorder, and five medical risks of bulimia nervosa.

Visit the Walden Behavioral Care blog.

Bev Mattocks

Bev Mattocks's blog focuses on increasing awareness that it's not only girls who experience eating disorders; boys get them too.

In 2009, Bev's 15-year-old son developed anorexia. Her blog tells the story of her son's recovery from an eating disorder and offers hope to others as now, at the age of 24, her son has recovered and completed a Masters degree.

The latest posts on the blog include a reflective piece on when you feel your doctor is not addressing your concerns about your child, mourning the years lost to an eating disorder, and how meeting with others going through similar experiences can make the world of difference.

Visit Bev Mattocks's blog.

The Emily Program

The Emily Program was founded in 1993 to approach eating disorder awareness, treatment, and recovery in a compassionate and personalized way.

Regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, and location, The Emily Program will help you to start your journey to recovery using an individualized treatment plan. Their vision is to have a world with peaceful relationships with body image, weight, and food so that everyone with an eating disorder can recover.

The blog shares helpful advice from the eating disorder community, such as Nicole's voyage to recovery from an eating disorder, Candice's diagnosis of OSFED and her road to recovery, and trying to change the conversation about food and weight.

Visit The Emily Program blog.

Does Every Woman Have an Eating Disorder?

Dr. Stacey Rosenfeld is responsible for the blog Does Every Woman Have an Eating Disorder? She is a certified eating disorders specialist as well as a clinical psychologist and certified group psychotherapist.

Dr. Rosenfeld thinks that almost all women have a form of disordered relationship with their body or food. While that disordered relationship might not necessarily be anorexia, bulimia, or binge eating disorder, many women still have an unhealthy fixation with food, body image, or weight.

Her blog covers topics such as things that have no place in eating disorder recovery, how to tackle physical activity when you are recovering, and things to do following binge eating.

Visit the Does Every Woman Have an Eating Disorder? blog.

Make Peace with Food

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is a psychoanalyst, author, and speaker who specializes in body image, weight, and disordered eating. She is also the blogger behind Make Peace with Food.

Dr. Nina experienced an eating disorder in childhood and adolescence that continued into her college years. She uses her professional and personal experience to help others achieve a happier and healthier relationship with food.

Recent blog posts on the Make Peace with Food blog include how to get food pushers to back off, how to halt a binge in 25 seconds or under, and how to love your body.

Visit the Make Peace with Food blog.

Follow the Intuition

Elisa Oras is an eating disorder recovery coach and writer of the blog Follow the Intuition. She is a certified natural health practitioner and trained in eating disorder intuitive therapy.

Elisa has fully recovered from orthorexia, bulimia, over-exercising, and extreme dieting and aims to share her knowledge and experience with others so that they too can reach a full and lasting recovery.

Articles on Elisa's blog include useful tips for intuitive eating, signs that you are relapsing when you are in eating disorder recovery, and how to cope with judgmental and negative comments.

Visit the Follow the Intuition blog.

I Haven't Shaved In 6 Weeks

Lindsay Hall writes the blog I Haven't Shaved In 6 Weeks. She went into rehab in 2014 for an eating disorder at age 24.

After finding a lack of information about what it was like to be in rehab, Lindsay vowed to share all about her rehab journey, including the fact that she was unable to shave for 6 weeks due to her razor being considered an instrument that could be used for self-harm.

Lindsay's posts are raw and transparent, covering issues such as how it is O.K. to be utterly scared of recovery, the truth about intuitive eating while in recovery, and whether illness is ever an excuse to relapse.

Visit the I Haven't Shaved In 6 Weeks blog.

Laura's Soap Box

Laura Collins Lyster-Mensh is an eating disorder and parent mental health advocate, award-winning author, podcaster, consultant, and chief blogger of Laura's Soap Box.

Laura has helped to found three eating disorder organizations, written books on the subject, and been invited to speak to audiences with her messages of hope for full recovery, support for families, and the importance of science during treatment for eating disorders.

The most recent posts on the blog include truths about eating disorders and the supporting facts, a mother and daughter duo who use goal cards to keep focused, and a meeting with the eating disorder world's informationist.

Visit the Laura's Soap Box blog.

Running with Spoons

Running with Spoons began as a way for Amanda Drozdz to document her journey back to health as she recovered from an eating disorder. The blog has evolved to become a space for Amanda to share her newly discovered passion for recipe development and food photography.

Amanda runs a private health coaching practice, where she uses her personal experience and training to help others overcome eating disorders, body image issues, and disordered eating issues.

On the blog, you will find health tips, general views on life, and recipes by Amanda. Her latest recipes include flourless sweet potato brownies, chocolate chip, banana, and oat muffins, and blueberry and banana breakfast bake.

Visit the Running with Spoons blog.