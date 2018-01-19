New research published in the journal JAMA Oncology explores the link between inflammation-inducing diets and the risk of developing colon cancer.

According to new research, refined grains — such as the ones used to make pasta — and vegetables such as tomatoes have high levels of proinflammatory markers.

The study was led by Fred K. Tabung, Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA.

Tabung and team started from the observation that inflammation is known to contribute to cancer in general and colorectal cancer in particular — a fact well-documented by researchers.

So, they wondered whether proinflammatory diets would have a similar effect on the risk of colon cancer. To investigate this, they assessed the inflammatory components of diets using an empirical dietary inflammatory pattern (EDIP) score.

The EDIP score was based on 18 food groups. Meat, fish that is not dark meat, vegetables that are not leafy greens or dark yellow, refined grains, and both high- and low-energy beverages such as soft drinks all correlated positively with high inflammatory markers.

By contrast, “Intakes of beer, wine, tea, coffee, dark yellow vegetables (comprising carrots, yellow squash, and sweet potatoes), green leafy vegetables, snacks, fruit juice, and pizza were inversely related to concentrations of the inflammatory markers.”

The researchers used two prospective cohort studies — the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study — to obtain information about dietary patterns from more than 120,000 adults.

Subjects were clinically followed for 26 years, and every 4 years they received food questionnaires. To study the link between their diet and risk of colon cancer, Tabung and his colleagues used Cox regression models.

The researchers also divided the participants into different alcohol intake and body weight groups, analyzing potential associations between diet and colon cancer risk within these categories.