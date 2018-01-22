A new study has found that men who drank alcohol in their late teens are more susceptible to developing liver disease later in life. Equally worryingly, it seems that current safety guidelines aimed at men may be too lax.

Researchers working at the Centre for Digestive Diseases of the Division of Hepatology, based at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, have now conducted a large-scale retrospective study to investigate how the consumption of alcohol during adolescence might affect a person’s health later in life.

While analyzing the data, the researchers also noted some worrying links between alcohol consumption in men and negative health outcomes.

There are now worries that current international guidelines on safe drinking may be too permissive and optimistic.

“Our study,” says lead investigator Hannes Hagström, “showed that how much you drink in your late teens can predict the risk of developing cirrhosis [a form of liver disease] later in life.”

Alcohol consumption in general is known to be a major risk factor for liver disease, as well as heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Currently, in the United States, the recommended limit for alcohol use is no more than two drinks per day for men, and one drink each day for women, where “a drink” contains around 0.6 ounces, or 14 grams, of pure alcohol.

But according to the new study, these recommendations may need to be amended, as alcohol seems to affect men’s health more strongly than previously believed. Hagström also notes that what “a safe cut-off in men” might be remains unclear.

The researchers’ findings were published in the Journal of Hepatology.