Research published in Cell Chemical Biology uses a new method to shed light on how drugs bind to a new cancer target.

By using an innovative combination of chemical and computer analysis, researchers are one step closer to designing better cancer drugs.

Killing cells is not difficult. Killing cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact, however, is another matter.

The hunt for anticancer drugs that specifically shut off enzymes that allow cancer cells to survive but do not cause havoc in healthy tissues is ongoing.

Researchers from Uppsala University and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, both in Sweden — along with colleagues at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom — may have done just that by developing a new technique that shows how drugs inhibit the new cancer target dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

Michael Landreh, Ph.D. — an assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology at the Karolinska Institute — told Medical News Today about the team’s research.

“The possibility to selectively kill cancer cells while leaving healthy tissue unaffected was recently discovered by the lab of Sonia Lain [… at the] Karolinksa Institute who identified DHODH inhibitors in an unbiased screen […] for broad anticancer activity,” he said.

But studying which drugs effectively turn off membrane-bound proteins, such as DHODH, is technically very challenging. The team had to develop a new technique to overcome these difficulties.