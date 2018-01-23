With every new technology comes a wave of panic that it will ruin our lives forever, and smartphones are no exception. A new study adds some much-needed sanity to the debate, making a point that, although obvious, seems to escape most of us: ‘Moderation. Is. Key.’

Share on Pinterest Does new technology make teenagers unhappy? The verdict is in: not… really.

When the telephone first came about in the late 1800s, some people were afraid to touch it because they feared an electric shock, and church-goers used to refer to it as the instrument of the devil.

The television freaked people out on a moral level; TV would hurt “conversation, reading, and the patterns of family living,” critics worried, and it would “result in the further vulgarization of American culture.”

Finally — and funnily — the arrival of personal computers brought the “moral panic” to an unprecedented level: CNN published a story entitled “Email ‘hurts IQ more than pot,'” The Telegraph reported that “Facebook and MySpace generation ‘cannot form relationships,'” while the Daily Mail proudly published the piece, “How using Facebook could raise your risk of cancer.”

When it comes to smartphones and social media, parents, in particular, tend to panic over their children’s moral development and their general well-being, worrying that social media will corrupt the young and ruin their chances of being happy.

While exercising some control and restraint is obviously necessary, we need to apply to new media and new technologies the same principle that we would to dietary fat, alcohol, love, or even exercise: everything in moderation!

This seems to be the main takeaway from a new study that set out to examine whether smartphones really make our teens happy or unhappy.