Not a lover of Indian food? A new study might change your mind. Researchers have found that a compound in turmeric — the spice that gives curry its golden color — could help to improve the mood and memory of older adults.

Share on Pinterest A twice-daily dose of curcumin — found in turmeric — has been found to improve memory and mood in older adults.

Turmeric has been linked to a wealth of health benefits. Last year, for example, Medical News Today reported on a study suggesting that turmeric could help to treat pancreatic cancer, while other research claims the popular spice may help to treat stroke and Alzheimer’s disease.

It is turmeric’s abundance of a compound called curcumin that makes it so special. Studies have shown that curcumin is an antioxidant, meaning that it can protect our cells against damage caused by free radicals. It also has strong anti-inflammatory properties .

The new study — recently published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry — provides further evidence that curcumin can protect the brain.

First study author Dr. Gary Small, of the Longevity Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues tested the compound on 40 adults aged between 51 and 84, all of whom had mild memory problems.

For a total of 18 months, the participants were randomized to one of two groups. One group took 90 milligrams of curcumin twice daily, while the other group took a placebo.

The curcumin used in this study was a bioavailable form called Theracurmin, which the researchers describe as a “form of curcumin with increased intestinal endothelium penetrability.”