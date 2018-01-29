Ozone is a colorless gas made up of three oxygen atoms. It is used as an alternative therapy to improve the body's intake and use of oxygen and to activate the immune system.

In medicine, ozone therapy is used to disinfect and treat diseases by limiting the effects of bacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast, and protozoa.

In this article, learn about the uses and benefits of ozone therapy, as well as side effects it may have.

What is ozone therapy?



Ozone therapy may be applied through injection, and can be used to treat a range of health problems.

Ozone therapy uses ozone, a colorless gas made up of three oxygen atoms.

Some researchers believe that ozone has therapeutic effects and the therapy has been studied and used for over 150 years.

A layer of ozone is found in the earth's stratosphere. Its primary purpose is to protect the earth from the sun's ultraviolet radiation, most of which it absorbs.

In medicine, ozone therapy is used to disinfect and treat conditions by disinfecting the area around them, improving the body's intake and use of oxygen, and activating the immune system.

Using a gas as a medical treatment is unusual, so there are special techniques that are employed. Ozone can also be toxic when inhaled.

Uses

Ozone therapy has been found to be useful in several ways in medicine. When it was first used more than 150 years ago, it was to disinfect and treat diseases.

During the First World War, its application to wounds showed not only its ability to disinfect but also to aid blood flow and produce anti-inflammatory effects.

Later, it was found to be a useful treatment for people with HIV before pharmaceutical medication was available.

Today it is used for treating the following:

infected wounds

circulatory disorders

geriatric disorders

macular degeneration

viral diseases

rheumatism and arthritis

cancer

SARS

AIDS

Although ozone is a gas, developments in technology mean it can be used in several forms and different ways, including:

ozonated olive oil applied directly to the body

insufflation, a risky therapy where ozone is blown into the rectum

ozonated water, which is drunk

injections, which are often used in dentistry

autohemotherapy, where blood is withdrawn, mixed with ozone, and put back into the bloodstream

gas bath or sauna

Benefits



Ozoneated water may improve brain function, fight bacteria, and speed up healing. Ozoneated water may improve brain function, fight bacteria, and speed up healing.

There have been some promising studies examining how ozone may be beneficial to health by:

inactivating bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, yeast, and protozoa

stimulating the immune system to speed up healing

improving circulation by cleaning the arteries and veins

purifying blood and the lymph

normalizing hormone and enzyme production

having anti-inflammatory properties

reducing pain

stopping bleeding

preventing shock

limiting stroke damage

reducing cardiac arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythm

reducing the risk of complications from diabetes

improving brain function and memory

Is it safe?

One review reports that the effects of ozone therapy are consistent and safe. However, ozone itself does have dangerous effects.

Exposure to ozone is associated with a significant increase in the risk of death from a respiratory disease, and it has well-known toxic effects on people's lungs when present with nitrogen dioxide in smog.

Even small amounts of ozone can irritate the lungs and throat, resulting in coughing, shortness of breath, and damage to lung tissue that is more susceptible to infections.

There have been cases where ozone therapy has had adverse effects, some of which were severe. These reported side effects include:

shortness of breath and other respiratory problems

enzyme inactivation

swelling of blood vessels

poor circulation

heart problems

increased risk of stroke

damage to the eardrum via insufflation of the ear

bowel rupture because of insufflation of the rectum

causing pulmonary embolism and death when given intravenously

These adverse effects are rare and, under normal circumstances, ozone therapy is considered to be safe.

Side effects



Those considering ozone therapy should discuss potential risks and benefits with a doctor. Those considering ozone therapy should discuss potential risks and benefits with a doctor.

Side effects from ozone therapy can vary depending on what type of treatment someone has undergone.

Ozone should not be inhaled under any circumstance. If it does go into the mouth, nose, or eyes, it can burn and cause coughing, nausea, vomiting, or headaches. More severe exposure can lead to respiratory complications.

However, other treatment methods can have side effects, too, as outlined by the American Center for Biological Medicine.

One of the main side effects people having treatment or therapy can have is known as the Herxheimer reaction. This can make the individual have flu-like symptoms and make them feel worse in the short-term.

If ozone therapy is given, using insufflation via the rectum, the person may experience mild discomfort, cramping, and feeling as if they need to pass gas. These side effects are temporary.

Positive side effects include:

nails and hair grow longer and stronger

the skin has a more healthy glow

a person has more energy

falling asleep is easier

There is new research being done on a regular basis into ozone therapy and new developments into its use in medicine.

Anyone who has any questions about ozone therapy and the treatment that is right for them should speak to their doctor.