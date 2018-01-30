A new study finds that a particular peptide — kisspeptin — plays a vital role in female sexual behavior. It could open the door to better treatments for women with low sexual desire. Share on Pinterest A new study examines the mechanisms underpinning female sexual behavior. In most animals, a female’s sex drive rises to coincide with ovulation, which increases her chances of mating and reproducing. At the point of ovulation, females find particular males more attractive and adopt a position that makes them available for mating, which is known as lordosis behavior. The behavior is well-described, and some of the main hormonal players are known. However, the neural circuits that underpin the coordination of ovulation, sexual motivation, and mate preference have remained elusive. Because mice are nocturnal, their sense of smell is particularly important. As such, pheromones are known to play an important role in mating behavior. But how behavior and hormonal activity are sparked in unison is not yet understood. Recently, researchers combined forces to investigate this mysterious neuronal mechanism in new detail. Prof. Julie Bakker at the University of Liège in Belgium and Prof. Ulrich Boehm at Saarland University in Germany published their findings in the journal Nature Communications .

The importance of kisspeptin Using a mouse model to experiment, the team were particularly interested in a neuropeptide called kisspeptin, which is known to be involved in sexual maturation. For example, during puberty, kisspeptin initiates the secretion of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), a hormone important for triggering female sexual cycles. As an aside, it’s worth explaining how this peptide got its intriguing name, and it has nothing to do with sex: kisspeptin DNA was first isolated in Dr. Danny Welch’s laboratory in Hershey, PA. He named it KISS1 because Hershey is the hometown of Hershey’s Kisses. In the new study, the team demonstrated that pheromones secreted by male mice activate neurons in the “rostral periventricular area of the third ventricle (RP3V) of the hypothalamus.” RP3V neurons, which are found in much greater numbers in female mice, produce kisspeptin. Once released, kisspeptin stimulates GnRH neurons. The team showed that in a strain of mutant mice that lack GnRH secretion, the females did not show male-directed preference. So, it seems that the activation of these particular neurons drives a female’s attraction to males. At the same time, kisspeptin initiates a parallel signal that triggers the release of nitric oxide (NO), a neurotransmitter that has previously been linked with sexual behavior. Mutant female mice that do not express NO synthase — an enzyme important in the production of NO — showed a significant reduction in lordosis behavior. In other words, they did not display normal sexual behavior.