A new study highlights the importance of oral hygiene for people with type 2 diabetes, after finding that those with the condition may have better blood glucose levels if they look after their teeth.

Researchers say that people with type 2 diabetes may improve their blood glucose levels by looking after their teeth.

It is estimated that around 30.3 million people in the United States are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form, and it accounts for 90–95 percent of all cases.

Type 2 diabetes develops when the body’s cells stop responding to the hormone insulin. This is a process known as insulin resistance. Blood glucose levels become too high as a result.

Without effective management of blood glucose levels, a number of serious complications may arise, including nerve damage, or neuropathy, eye problems such as glaucoma and cataracts, and skin conditions.

Previous research has also shown that there is a two-way link between type 2 diabetes and gum disease, or periodontitis; individuals with type 2 diabetes are at greater risk of developing gum disease, and gum disease may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.