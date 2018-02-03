Losing weight is hard. It’s super hard. In fact, it is so hard that I’m not even sure this article will help, but it’s worth a try. There, you have already done the most important part of losing weight: acknowledging how hard it is.

According to a new study , “you can’t do it!” is the mantra that you should tell yourself when you start a weight loss program. That’s not a joke, but a very serious — albeit accidental — conclusion reached by psychologists from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA.

Their findings have now been published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration — it’s not that you should actively tell yourself that you can’t do it, rather that the “you-can-totally-do-it-no-matter-what” type of cheerleading attitude doesn’t seem to work.

Instead, you might want to opt for a reverse psychology approach, where you remind yourself how monstrously hard it is to do what you’re trying to do.

The researchers stumbled upon this surprising finding as they were investigating something quite different. They wanted to see if, in the long run, changes in the so-called home food environment (HFE) would be better for weight loss than behavior therapy, which often involves the above-mentioned positive attitude.

Of course, behavior therapy doesn’t stop at having a positive mindset; it comprises a range of other components, such as goal setting, food intake and weight monitoring, physical activity, and group support.

All of this is aimed at improving the self-control of those who are trying to lose weight. But, as we know from experience, this self-restraint is difficult to both achieve and maintain over time.

This is why the researchers — led by Michael Lowe, Ph.D., a professor at Drexel University’s College of Arts and Sciences — wanted to test a different approach.