Recently, the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition released a collection of papers that outlined the potential health hazards of fidget spinners. The authors call for tighter regulation.

Keeping your children safe is always your top priority, but we all know that they’re going to suffer the occasional injury — falling out of a tree, falling off their bike, or falling through a window. Children are their own worst enemy.

However, when it comes to toys, we like to think that manufacturers and lawmakers are on our side, ensuring that products are safe to use.

And — generally speaking — toy companies and legislation work hand-in-hand to make sure that age-appropriate toys are safe when they are used correctly.

Sometimes, though, a toy may seem safe initially but, further down the line, safety concerns appear and legislation has to backfill the cracks. This was the case for high-powered magnets a few years ago.

On the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition‘s website, they write, “About half of all children who swallow these super strong magnets will require surgery for removal, and roughly a one third will suffer bowel perforations. Others will suffer severe injury with life-long complications.”

In 2015, new safety standards for high-powered magnets came into force. The number of injuries presenting at emergency rooms dropped significantly.

According to the latest research, fidget spinners may require a similar intervention.