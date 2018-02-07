Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden get to grips with the molecular basis of the saying “sound mind, sound body.” The key appears to be how muscles reduce levels of stress markers in the blood.

Studies have shown that exercising not only promotes burning fat but also benefits the mind.

Even before science understood why, carrying out physical activity was already considered useful in reducing depressive symptoms for some people.

In 2014, for the first time, a group of researchers from the Karolinska Institutet described exactly how exercise might benefit the brain.

The Swedish team showed that when muscles were put to work during exercise, they produced an enzyme that broke down kynurenine – a compound that is present at higher levels in people with depression and other mental disorders.

The enzyme produced by muscle converts kynurenine into kynurenic acid, which cannot cross the blood-brain barrier. In this way, the brain is protected from certain stress-induced changes that are thought to occur in depression.

Effectively, the muscles clear the blood of this compound, preventing its negative consequences in the brain.