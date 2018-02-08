New research suggests that the beliefs we hold about old age may influence our risk of developing dementia, even if we’re genetically predisposed to it.

Share on Pinterest New research gives us another reason to replace negative stereotypes about seniors with positive ones.

We may not yet know what causes dementia, but we do know that genes play a key role.

A certain gene, called ApoE, is considered by many to be the primary genetic risk factor in late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

However, not everyone with one or even two copies of this gene will go on to develop the condition.

In fact, less than half of those with this genetic predisposition are actually diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

So, why do the remaining 53 percent stay healthy? Scientists — led by Becca Levy, from the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, CT — set out to answer this question in their new study, which was published in the journal PLOS One.